October Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand’s reputation ranking for theater actors this month!
Rankings were determined through an analysis of media coverage, participation, interaction, and community index data from 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between September 11 and October 11.
Namgoong Min, who currently plays in MBC The veil, topped the list this month with a Brand Reputation Index of 7,318,385, marking a staggering 252.87% increase in its score since September.
High-ranking phrases in Namgoong Mins’ keyword analysis included bulk, haze, and muscle, while his top-ranked related terms included powerful, liberated, and passionate acting. Analysis of the positivity and negativity of the actors revealed a score of 84.28% positive reactions.
Hometown of Cha-Cha-Cha stars Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah swept the next two spots on the list, placing second and third respectively for October. The Kim Seon Hos brand reputation index rose 29.72% to 7,201,577, while Shin Min Ahs rose 38.66% to 5,935,645.
Finally, Hospital Playlist 2 stars Jo Jung Suk |, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Dae Myung completed the top six in fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively.
Check out the top 30 of the month below!
- Namgoong Min
- Kim Seon Ho
- Shin Min Ah
- Jo Jung Suk |
- Jeon Mi Do
- Kim Dae Myung
- Darling lee
- Ahn Hyo Seop
- Ryu Jun Yeol
- Lee sang yi
- Kim Yoo Jung
- Gong Myung
- Kim Go Eun
- Lee se hee
- Kim min jae
- Jeon do yeon
- Kim Ji Eun
- Jung Kyung Ho |
- Young Gyu Park
- Yoo yeon seok
- Ha Sun Park
- Ahn Bo Hyun
- Jo yeo jeong
- Jin seo yeon
- Jeon hye bin
- Lee sang yoon
- Choi Jung Yoon
- Hong Eun Hee
- So Yi Hyun
- Cha Tae Hyun
