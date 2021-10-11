Prince Charles says he fully understands the frustrations of climate protesters | prince charles

The Prince of Wales said he understands why activists from organizations like Extinction Rebellion are taking to the streets to demand action on the climate crisis, but called for methods that are more constructive than destructive.

In an interview with the BBC, Prince Charles said actions such as blocking roads, used in recent weeks by dissident group Extinction Rebellion Insulate Britain, were not helpful, but he said he understood the frustration they felt.

He warned of a catastrophic impact if more ambitious action was not taken on the climate, adding that he feared world leaders would simply speak when they meet in Glasgow for the United Nations conference on the climate. 2021 climate change, Cop26.

The problem is to act on the ground, he told the BBC The Big Interviews.

When asked if he sympathizes with Greta Thunberg, the climate activist who also criticized the leaders for not taking action, he replied: Of course I do. All these young people have the impression that nothing ever happens so of course they will be frustrated. I totally understand because no one would listen and they see their future being totally destroyed.

He said he understood why groups like Extinction Rebellion were protesting in the streets.

But he added: But it’s not helpful, I don’t think, to do it in a way that alienates people. So I totally understand the frustration, the difficulty is knowing how to manage this frustration in a more constructive than destructive way.

When asked if the UK government was doing enough to tackle the climate emergency, the prince replied: I couldn’t comment.

In the interview, the prince argues that while governments can contribute billions of dollars to the effort, the private sector has the potential to raise trillions of dollars.

But he added that many business leaders still don’t give environmental issues the priority they deserve.

He said the Glasgow climate conference was a last-ditch fair and said it would be a disaster if the world did not come together to tackle the climate crisis.

I mean it’s going to be catastrophic. It is already starting to be catastrophic because nothing in nature can survive the stress created by these extreme weather conditions, he said.

He argued that one of the keys to the crisis was to make environmentally friendly options cheaper for everyone.

We still have fossil fuel subsidies, why? He asked.

He said he was crazy that there are still subsidies for what he calls senseless agro-industrial approaches to farming which are a disaster in many ways, cause enormous damage and contribute immensely to emissions.

He said there were similar perverse subsidies for the fishing industry which he said caused gigantic damage due to trawling.

Charles is due to attend a series of events at Cop26, alongside the Queen, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.