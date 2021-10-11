Entertainment
Prince Charles says he fully understands the frustrations of climate protesters | prince charles
The Prince of Wales said he understands why activists from organizations like Extinction Rebellion are taking to the streets to demand action on the climate crisis, but called for methods that are more constructive than destructive.
In an interview with the BBC, Prince Charles said actions such as blocking roads, used in recent weeks by dissident group Extinction Rebellion Insulate Britain, were not helpful, but he said he understood the frustration they felt.
He warned of a catastrophic impact if more ambitious action was not taken on the climate, adding that he feared world leaders would simply speak when they meet in Glasgow for the United Nations conference on the climate. 2021 climate change, Cop26.
The problem is to act on the ground, he told the BBC The Big Interviews.
When asked if he sympathizes with Greta Thunberg, the climate activist who also criticized the leaders for not taking action, he replied: Of course I do. All these young people have the impression that nothing ever happens so of course they will be frustrated. I totally understand because no one would listen and they see their future being totally destroyed.
He said he understood why groups like Extinction Rebellion were protesting in the streets.
But he added: But it’s not helpful, I don’t think, to do it in a way that alienates people. So I totally understand the frustration, the difficulty is knowing how to manage this frustration in a more constructive than destructive way.
When asked if the UK government was doing enough to tackle the climate emergency, the prince replied: I couldn’t comment.
In the interview, the prince argues that while governments can contribute billions of dollars to the effort, the private sector has the potential to raise trillions of dollars.
But he added that many business leaders still don’t give environmental issues the priority they deserve.
He said the Glasgow climate conference was a last-ditch fair and said it would be a disaster if the world did not come together to tackle the climate crisis.
I mean it’s going to be catastrophic. It is already starting to be catastrophic because nothing in nature can survive the stress created by these extreme weather conditions, he said.
He argued that one of the keys to the crisis was to make environmentally friendly options cheaper for everyone.
We still have fossil fuel subsidies, why? He asked.
He said he was crazy that there are still subsidies for what he calls senseless agro-industrial approaches to farming which are a disaster in many ways, cause enormous damage and contribute immensely to emissions.
He said there were similar perverse subsidies for the fishing industry which he said caused gigantic damage due to trawling.
Charles is due to attend a series of events at Cop26, alongside the Queen, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/11/prince-charles-says-he-totally-understands-frustrations-of-climate-protesters
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]