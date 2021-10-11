Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan has always been there for those in need: Bollywood defends Aryan Khan | Bollywood
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta and jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali have joined the choir supporting Shah Rukh Khan in the film industry. Several industry figures have publicly expressed their support for Shah Rukh and his family after his son Aryan was arrested in a drug-related case.
Sanjay Gupta, director of films such as Kaante and the recent Mumbai Saga, wrote in a tweet on Sunday, Shahrukh Khan has always been there in his own way for anyone who needed help and contacted him. WHAT I CAN SAY FOR A FACT!
In a second tweet, he added, I am a father. My son is 10 years old. God preserve us, he must pay the price for my beliefs. So not fair!
Farah, who is Susanne Khan’s sister, wrote: SRK and his family have my support. I always have and always will have my support. I have known them personally for too long and know that they are good people. I pray that everything is going well for them. @iamsrk.
Previously, Sussanne and her ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan, stood alongside Shah Rukh and family on public platforms. While Sussanne responded to an article by columnist Shobhaa De, Hrithik wrote an open letter to Aryan.
Also Read: Ali Fazal & Anjana Sukhani Support Shah Rukh Khan In The Middle Of Byjus Row: Don’t Underestimate The Power Of His Fans
In recent days, celebrities have also commented in favor of Shah Rukh after it was reported that electronics technology company Byjus had stopped all commercials featuring him. Ali Fazal and Anjana Sukhani were among those who criticized the decision. Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan have yet to comment on the matter. However, many Bollywood celebrities including Pooja Bhatt, Raj Babbar, Raveena Tandon and Hansal Mehta have shown their support.
