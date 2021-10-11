MIPCOM, Global Production TV Boom – The Hollywood Reporter

Few companies reflect the transformation of the international television industry better than independent production giant Fremantle.

From its London headquarters, Fremantle, who oversees over 40 companies in 20 territories around the world, has been riding the boom in non-English series, successfully combining local language talent with regional and international funding (often from global streamers ) to deliver hits such as the Danish sci-fi thriller The rain and Israeli comedy drama Shtisel for Netflix; Middle East Series Baghdad Center and No Man’s Land, both of which stream on Hulu; and My brilliant friend and We are who we think we are, which bowed respectively to HBO and Amazon in the United States

Prior to MIPCOM, Andrea Scrosati, the new COO and CEO of the Fremantle Group for Continental Europe, spoke with Hollywood journalistScott Roxborough’s European bureau chief explains what is behind the surge in demand for international television, how independent producers can compete with studios with deep pockets and why he is a huge fan of dubbing.

What are the main factors behind the rise of scripted dramas that we see in the world right now?

The boom is not just due to obvious factors: that there are all these new streamers and direct-to-consumer platforms and the fact that [during COVID lockdown] people were consuming more content because they were staying at home. It’s also because traditional pay and free-to-air broadcasters are ordering more shows because they know they have to build their own list to make up for the content they are going to lose, or have already lost, that they would have got American studios because these guys go straight to the consumer. Sky Studios’ big push on their original productions is a good example of this.

How has the growth of global streamers changed the way you fund and produce shows?

There is a lot of different [financing] models, but to put it simply, you really have two models: you go to a global streamer who pays for everything or you have a local commissioner and you sell in the international market. What has changed is how important the international component has become. In the past, a British commission paid 60 to 70% of a show’s budget, with the rest coming from international sources. Today, these ratios are completely reversed: the international component of a big show must represent around 70% of the total budget.

We’ll always assume that our business is a holding company where you’re trying to cover the entire spectrum, from very local productions to truly global productions. But my experience is that when you try to categorize it that way, sometimes what happens is what you think is a very local show becomes global because it’s a big show. And sometimes shows designed to be global stay local because they just don’t work as intended.

Has streaming changed the public’s appetite for non-English series?

What we are experiencing today is that the public is much more willing to seek out and put on shows, foreign language shows, and try them out. People in the industry don’t like to mention it, but one of the main reasons is that platforms are doubling down. Many people in the United States have watched [Netflix’s Spanish-language series] Money theft because it has been dubbed in English. We produced a show in Denmark, The rain, for Netflix. It’s a huge hit outside of Denmark because it’s dubbed and people watch it in their local language. I grew up in Italy, a country where dubbing is part of the cultural tradition, so I don’t see that as a negative thing.

How can an independent company like Fremantle compete with Netflix or Apple TV + for talent?

This is the big question. Because it’s all about talent. A company like ours can provide great idea execution, but at the end of the day if the intellectual property and the talent weren’t there, we wouldn’t have to execute anything. So all the work is to build a relationship with the talents that is mutually satisfying…. Our offer to talents is as follows: we will invest in your project, in your ideas, we will finance its development. We’ll probably even fund the scripts and the packaging. Then we will go find the right house for the project. And we will do it in a partnership where, if successful, you will have a significant share of that success. By definition, a platform cannot do this because that is not how its business model works. In this world, an independent producer has to show a talent that he is willing to take a risk on his project. This is what we are trying to do.

This interview has been edited for more space and clarity.