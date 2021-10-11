Entertainment
Meadows Casino changes its name | Local News
The Meadows Casino is changing its name and there is quite a bit to celebrate in the coming days.
On October 15, the name will officially be changed to Hollywood Casino at the Meadows.
Rahul Kaushik, vice president of marketing, said Hollywood Casino is a flagship product of Penn National Gaming Inc., which took over the facility in 2019.
It’s more than a name change, Kaushik explained. It’s been a trip since 2019. This is a key step in the transition to our rebranding. Hollywood Casino is Penn National’s flagship brand.
New amenities have also been added, such as a bookmaker to enable legal sports betting, the H Lounge, upgrades to the casino floor and a modernization of the layout and machines.
Another transition to the casino, which opened on April 15, 2009, is the move from a food court to The Eatery by Fabio Viviani, which has four different restaurants:
- Mercato which offers Italian cuisine;
- Le Classique which offers a selection of burgers, chicken fillets, grilled cheese sandwiches and foods in this category;
- Joe & Dough offers snacks or sweet treats and also offers hand-made deli sandwiches;
- Zen Noodle offering authentic Hong Kong cuisine.
To kick off the celebrations on October 15, there will be a Pink Out and Family Fun party from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. that will feature live harness races, puppy races, silent auction, food and drink trucks. special pink out. There will also be a Hollywood Hot Seat from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the casino and a Hollywood Card night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the table games pit.
Hollywood celebrations are scheduled for October 16 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the outdoor apron of the racetrack. There will be live local entertainment, food trucks and an hourly raffle. Once the sun goes down, Kaushik estimates that there will be a fireworks display around 7.15pm.
On the casino floor that evening from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a giveaway that will include $ 100,000 in prizes, including the grand prize, a Mercedes-Benz car.
Other giveaways and promotions are planned for the rest of the month.
We put a lot of promotions behind that, Kaushik said of the new name. We want to celebrate with the people. We want to recognize the people who brought us to this place. I am really excited. Hope people like (the promotions).
However, the name of the racetrack, which opened in 1963, will remain the same.
The story and tradition of this being, The Meadows, will continue, Kaushik said. It’s part of our DNA. Its part of our core. It was very important.
Kaushik said the casino’s name change was also significant.
Penn National is putting its flagship product on this property, he said. It proves that we are here to stay.
