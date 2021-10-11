Paul McCartney doesn’t really want to stop the show

His father, Jim, was a cotton seller and an amateur jazz musician. Although Paul grew up in Liverpool in a working-class housing estate, he attended a good secondary school where he caught the literature bug from his teacher Alan Durband, who had studied with FRLeavis in Cambridge. But, after a fairly idyllic childhood, the death of her mother threw a veil over the house which lasted for many months. Paul could hear that kind of muffled sobs coming from the next room, and the only person in that room was your father.

His own room filled with music. In The Lyrics, McCartney talks about his enjoyment early on in matching a descending chord progression (G to G7 to C) with an ascending melody and speculates that he might have picked up on such maneuvers by listening to his father, who had directed Jim Macs. Jazz Bandand of his aunts singing at the end of the year celebrations at home. At this time, however, a kid playing his first chords on the guitar and stealthily writing his first lyrics was unusual. To turn this lonely preoccupation into something bigger, he had to go looking for a friend and a group.

On July 6, 1957, McCartney, now fifteen, cycled to a nearby fair to hear a local skiffle group called the Quarry Men. He paid three pence entry and watched them play Come Go with Me, of the Del Vikings, as well as Maggie Mae and Bring a Little Water, Sylvie. He noticed that there was a kid on stage who had real presence and talent. After the set, McCartney was introduced; the children’s name was John Lennon. McCartney nervously asked to try out his guitar, hitting a believable version of Eddie Cochrans Twenty Flight Rock.

They had more in common than their talent and ambition. Lennon’s mother, Julia, died after being hit by a car in 1958. (His father left the family when John was a child.) Lennon, more than a year older than McCartney, covered his injury with an arrogant spirit. And now he was doing a clever calculation that changed history. It occurred to me that I should keep him online if I let him join, Lennon said years later, but he was good so he was worth it. McCartney was now part of the group.

Soon after, McCartney brought in a school friend, George Harrison, a young guitarist. George was the baby, McCartney says. In 1960, the Quarry Men renamed themselves The Beatles, and two years later took on a crack drummer from Rory Storm and the Hurricanes named Richard Starkey, who called himself Ringo Starr. They were all working class Liverpudlians (though John was fancier, Ringo poorer). They had grown up listening to Frank Sinatra and Billy Cotton on the BBC. They heard their first rock and roll performers Bill Haley, Elvis Presley, the Everly Brothers, Little Richard, Fats Domino, Ivory Joe Hunter on Radio Luxembourg, a commercial station that broadcast American music. They liked what McCartney calls the slim and sleek form of Chuck Berry’s songwriting. Together they discovered guitar chords as if they were ancient runes. When Paul and George heard that someone across town knew the fingering of the B7 chord, the essential chord to go with E and A for every blues-based song in the rock repertoire, they were got on a bus to meet the guy and find out.

First in Liverpool, then for seven, eight hours a night in Hamburg, The Beatles cut their teeth, learning dozens of covers and forging a reputation. When they got tired of singing other peoples songs and wanted to avoid overlapping the set lists of other performing groups, they got more serious about their own line-up. At first, the songs were nothing special. McCartney heard Joey Dees hit Peppermint Twist and responded by writing Pinwheel Twist. But the seeds of originality were there. Lennon had worked on One After 909, which ended up on the Let It Be album, when he was about fifteen. Fancy Me Chances with You, a comedic song they slapped together in 1958, ended up on the Get Back tapes, with over-the-top Scouse accents. What was clear from the start was that the writing would be Lennon and McCartney’s business.

I remember walking through Woolton, the village where John was from, and saying to John: Look, you know, it should be just you and me who are the writers, recalls McCartney. We never said, let’s keep George out of this, but it was implied.

As The Beatles gained ground, the sophistication of their composition deepened. McCartney, for example, was wowed by epistolary songs like Fats Wallers Im Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter. On a tour bus, he thought of the imperative sentence Close your eyes and left from there. We got to the venue, and with all the fuss around me, all the different bands and touring crews running around, I walked over to the piano and then found the chords, he recalls in The Lyrics. At first it was a purely country and western love song, but Lennon then provided a unique swing to the verses by strumming his guitar in a delicate triplet rhythm. The result was All My Loving. The Beatles recorded the song in 1963, and when they came to New York the following year, they performed it on the Ed Sullivan Show. Over seventy million people watched. In two months they had the five best songs on the Billboard charts and Beatlemania was in progress.

You know, it’s not too late to go back to school, darling, and become a statue of law or medicine. Caricature by Liana Finck

The Beatles reveled not only in their music, but also in the fun, the camaraderie just between us, the jokes inside. I don’t do any want to to be a living legend, said McCartney. The idea was to have fun. I came here to have no more work. And to shoot the birds. And I shot a lot of birds, and I stopped having a job. Lennon compared their tours to Fellinis Satyricon.

What is striking about the Beatles is the inventiveness of their melodies and their chord progressions. Each month, it seemed, they became more distinct from the others. Album-to-album development, from three-chord teenage love songs and intricate ballads to tape loops and synthesizers of their psychedelic moment, grabbed the Zeitgeist and created it. And they had a sense of matching style: the costumes, the boots, the hairstyles all became an era. Even the classic mavens were impressed. Leonard Bernstein has been on television to analyze the structure of Good Day Sunshine. Ned Rorem, writing in The New York Book Review, compared a tiny harmonic change in Here, There and Everywhere to Monteverdis’ madrigal A un giro sol, and a skillful change of tonality in Michelle at one point in Poulenc.

McCartney rejects such a haughty speech, but he doesn’t hesitate to suggest that The Beatles worked from a wider range of musical languages ​​than their peers, notably the Rolling Stones. I’m not sure I should say it, but this is a blues cover band, kinda what the Stones are, he told me. I think our net was a little wider than theirs.

The Beatles worked at a breakneck pace. Their producer, George Martin, brought a great deal of experience to the process, as well as a surefire ability to help the band translate their ideas into reality. As McCartney recalls, George used to say: Be here at ten o’clock, tune in, have a cup of tea. At half past ten you will begin. Two songs were recorded before lunch, and often two more afterwards. Once you get into this little routine, it’s hard, but then you enjoy it. It’s a great way to work. Because suddenly at the end of each day you have four songs.

In 1966, The Beatles were fed up with the road. Fans screaming their hysterical adulation every night sounded to McCartney like a million seagulls. While the group saw themselves more as artists than pop stars, they considered performing in stadiums an indignity. It kind of created, you know, that loathing of hanging out and playing in the rain with the danger of electricity killing you, McCartney told me. You kind of look at yourself and go, wait a minute, I’m a musician, you know. I’m not a rag doll that kids can scream at.

On August 29, 1966, The Beatles performed at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. The group stood on a stage at second base, away from their fans, and ended their half-hour set with Little Richards Long Tall Sally. It was just a disheartening spectacle, we just went through the moves, McCartney told me. They got off the stage, he said, and we were loaded into some sort of meat wagon, just a chrome box with nothing in it except doors. We were the meat. The Beatles never played for a paying audience again.

The divorce rate among musical collaborators is high and the breaking point is difficult to predict. In 1881, Richard DOyly Carte, a leading West End impresario, built the Savoy Theater on the Strand to present the comedic operas that made WSGilbert and Arthur Sullivan famous. Nine years and many triumphant overtures later, Gilbert, the librettist, is indignant at the extravagance of the carpet that Carte had installed in the hall of Savoies, and finds himself in an intense argument with Sullivan, the composer. After the inevitable discovery of other resentments, Gilbert wrote to Sullivan: The time to end our collaboration has finally arrived. They persevered miserably a little longer, running out of steam with mediocrity, the Grand Duke.

The Beatles have never slipped into poor work; they came out on the masters of Let It Be and Abbey Road. The disbandment of the group also had no singular trigger mat. But maybe the problems started when in August 1967 their manager, Brian Epstein, died of a drug overdose. Although Epstein was only thirty-two, the group saw him as a unifying, if not a father, figure. Eventually, Lennon, Harrison and Starr hired Stones manager Allen Klein to run the group’s affairs; McCartney felt that Klein should not be trusted and insisted on doing business with Lee and John Eastman, the father and brother of Linda Eastman, his future wife.

The creative core of the group was also moving away. Lennon-McCartney was no longer an eyeball-to-eyeball collaboration. In the past, they had worked in constant proximity on tour buses or in shared hotel rooms. Now Lennon was writing at his suburban property, McCartney at his north London home. They got together anyway to polish the more recent songs, or to suggest a different line, or a bridge between the middle eight. The results could be sublime, like when McCartney woke up, fell out of bed, combed my head … at Lennons A Day in the Life. But the process had changed. And Harrison, who was developing as a songwriter, was increasingly frustrated with his modest quota of songs per album. After hanging out in upstate New York with The Band, he believed he had glimpsed a more community-based and equitable version of musical life.