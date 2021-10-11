University of Iowa Homecoming returns with parade and daily festivities





A giant corn build, a parade where everyone is dressed in black and gold, with daily Hawkeye-related events in between. That can only mean his homecoming week at the University of Iowa. The week, meant to bring the Hawkeye community together, returns with beloved traditions and in-person and virtual festivities, all leading up to Saturday’s home football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at 2:30 p.m. The reunion week starts on Monday. Here’s what to expect. Iowa Homecoming Parade 2021 and concert Head to downtown Iowa City on Friday night for the long-running Homecoming Parade. The parade begins after 5 p.m., but be sure to take note of any road closures to make your trip easier. The following streets will be closed on Friday, according to an email to the Press-Citoyen of the Reunion Executive Council: At 16: Van Buren Street, between Market Street and College Street

Johnson Street, between Market Street and Burlington Street

College Street, between Van Buren Street and Dodge Street

Washington Street, between Gilbert Street and Dodge Street

Avenue Iowa, between rue Gilbert and rue Dodge

Jefferson Street, between Gilbert Street and Dodge Street At 4.30 p.m .: Clinton Street, between Market Street and College Street

Dubuque Street, between Jefferson Street and Washington Street

Washington Street, between Clinton Street and Gilbert Street

Iowa Avenue, between Clinton Street and Gilbert Street At 5:30 p.m .: rue Gilbert, between rue Market and rue College

Jefferson Street, between Madison Street and Gilbert Street After the parade, all streets will reopen except Clinton Street, which will remain closed from East Jefferson Street to EastWashington Street until Saturday morning. Katie Linder, a digital marketing strategist at the Center for Advancement at the University of Iowa, said former Hawkeye catcher Quinn Early will be the grand marshal of the reunion parade. Early went on to play for NFL teams including the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints. After the parade, a free live concert in front of the Pentacrest. According to Joseph O Kelly, general manager of the student commission of SCOPE productions UIs which brings concerts and artists to the campus and the city, the headliner is the hip-hop artist Tobi Lou. Berhana, soul and funk artist, will open. Daily events for Homecoming week 2021 You can get into the Hawkeye spirit before the Saturday game. Here are some of the daily events to check out: MONDAY Return home tree planting from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the north side of Macbride Hall

Hawkeye Virtual Quiz 7 p.m. TUESDAY Multicultural neighborhood party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cultural Resource Centers

Iowa on view at 7:30 p.m. at the Mayflower Residence Hall WEDNESDAY Fresh Check Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hubbard Park THURSDAY Iowa Scream! 7-8:30 p.m. at the Pentacrest FRIDAY 5:45 p.m. Reunion Parade in downtown Iowa City SATURDAY 2:30 p.m. football game day against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium (tickets sold out) One more thing There will also be a Friday Spirit Day photo contest. Post a photo showing Hawkeye’s pride with the hashtag #UIowaHomecoming on Twitter, Instagram or in the comments section of the UI Center for Advancement Facebook page for a chance to win a $ 50 Iowa Hawk Shop gift card. For a full list of scheduled events, visit Homecoming 2021s website. Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Contact her at [email protected] or (319) 519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.press-citizen.com/story/entertainment/2021/10/11/university-iowa-homecoming-returns-parade-daily-hawkeye-festivities-purdue-quinn-early-pentacrest/6035524001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos