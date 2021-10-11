Esha Gupta knows how to get it right on social media. It raises the temperature station after station and sets the bar high every time. On Monday, chasing all the blues, Esha dropped pictures of herself sunbathing on a balcony wearing only baggy jeans.

Esha Guptas' topless photoshoot overlooking lush green mountains is all aesthetic

In photos shared by Esha, she is seen with her back to the camera as she basks in the sun while standing on her balcony. She is seen wearing just a pair of baggy jeans and left her hair open. She seems to be on vacation in the mountains. With the blue sky and the green mountains in the background, the photos were very aesthetic.

“Love today, love tomorrow,” Esha captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, on the job front, Esha was last seen in the Nakaab web series which also starred Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode. The series is currently airing on MX Player.

