Actor opens up about Halloween Kills, Comic Con, fan rally – The Oakland Press

Actor / stuntman James Jude Courtney focused on writing and producing; he would only act if he was called.

That’s exactly what happened when asked to play Michael Myers, the mute and seemingly unstoppable masked killer of the Halloween movies, who made his debut in 1978.

The original film spawned endless sequels and reboots. Because Michael Myers wears a serene white mask, anyone can play him, and six different actors have played the sometimes-credited roles of The Shape throughout the killer’s fictional life and various iterations. Halloween 2018 disowned every staging movie since the original, serving as a direct sequel 40 years later. Courtney, who played Myers in the 2018 film, reprizes the role in Halloween Kills, which hits theaters on Friday.

When (Halloween stunt coordinator) Ron Hutchinson read the script, he called (director) David Gordon Green and said: Look, this script isn’t like any of the others. You need a very deep actor who’s a good stuntman, recalls Courtney, 64, of Columbia, like SC Davids, he must be 6ft 3in, 200lb, and in his 60s. Do you know anyone? Rons like, I know a guy.

Enter Courtney who will appear at Fright Village in Canterbury Village in Lake Orion on Thursday, October 14 and this weekend at Motor City Comic Con in Novi.

Since (Green) is stationed in Charleston, SC, I went to audition, he says. I literally walked out into the parking lot on my way back to Columbia when I got a call asking for my availability to shoot the movie. I didn’t even get to the freeway when they called back and asked me to come back to meet (Green). It was fate.

Courtney explained her acting process.

Where I normally took lots of notes and defined motivations, it was all vibrational, he says. It was about capturing the essence of The Shape that (the original actor) Nick Castle hadn’t created anyone else. I only watched Nick and I only watched the original once.

I wanted to expand and exhibit (this) in my own being, so it was a very spiritual experience to play The Shape. That’s what (director) John Carpenter (Myers) referred to in the script for the original. True fans understood this. On my chair, these last two films, it’s written The Shape.

In the original, Myers tracks down Laurie Strode played by Jamie Lee Curtis in her movie debut on Halloween night. Although she survives, Myers leaves behind a trail of bodies. In the 2018 version, Curtis reprise his role as Laurie, who lives in fear of Myers. She’s constantly honing her marksmanship skills in case Myers returns, which of course he does. Ultimately, Laurie and her estranged daughter, Karen, played by Livonia-native Judy Greer (Archer), trap Myers in a burning house.

Jamies, the poster child for Empowered Women, hands down, says Courtney. One of the most special people I have ever met. She’s funny and self-deprecating, but she doesn’t gladly endure fools. She is the accomplished professional. We agreed not to speak until the end of filming to stay within the dynamics of our characters. When we talked about working together, she was very personable and loved working with me. I was so honored to work with her. I had a special chemistry with her, the rest of the cast and (Green). We know we captured lightning in a bottle with Halloween and we’ve done it again with Halloween Kills.

Courtney also praises Greer.

Judy is the sweetest human being, he says. She looks like a sweet, innocent little fawn. Her amazing shes played the characters she played because her real personality is so kind and sweet.

In Halloween Kills, Laurie is determined to stop Myers for good, so she forms a mob to pursue him. Its ranks include survivor Tommy Doyle from the original film, now played by Anthony Michael Hall.

Courtney says Halloween stands out from other horror movies. This is what I call the Bannister Effect, named after Roger Bannister, who crossed the four minute mile.

It was a milestone in athletics, he says. In that year, something like 77 people broke the four-minute record. When (Carpenter and Debra Hill) created Halloween, nothing like this had ever been done before. It was the original. The first one. It broke the membrane of what it meant to make a contemporary horror film. As powerful as many other horror movies are, there will never be anything quite like Halloween because it shattered the glass ceiling.

Courtney is looking forward to Motor City Comic Con, his fourth convention in Michigan, which he calls a beautiful state.

The conventions in Detroit have been great, he says. The people are awesome. I’m super happy to be here. When I sit down at my booth, it’s these love pearls. Her pure happiness. One drop of love after another. It’s very healing. I can share moments, share a passion with really, really special people. I think there is nothing more satisfying than having fun with another human being. Everyone has to be interested in something car, sport, whatever it is. So nervous with the fans in these moments of love, I leave so fulfilled; it gives me hope for the human race, to be honest.

Village of Fear in Canterbury Village, 2359 Joslyn Ct. In the Township of Orion, is on the lookout for cosplayers to make Halloween history on Thursday October 14 at the largest gathering of people dressed as Michael Myers . Each costumed person will participate in a draw. Actor James Jude Courtney will make a special appearance at this event. Guests are kindly requested to register on bit.ly/3iFPkWo and arrive at 6 p.m.