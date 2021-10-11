The Oscars, but for Hollywood Real Estate

Wildfires, drought, Caitlyn Jenner’s perspective as governor: nothing can stop people from moving to California. There have certainly been some who have left, Kurt Rappaport, CEO of Westside Estate Agency, said the other day, referring to the pandemic exodus. He wore a black blazer and stood at the bar at Soho House, the site of the very first Power Broker Awards, an Oscar for Los Angeles real estate unsung heroes.

But moving to Texas or Florida to save on taxes? he continued. Make you want to live in Florida? Miami is cheesy. It’s fun for Art Basel, but have you been to Miami this summer? Not pretty.

The awards were organized by the hollywood reporter, which publishes each year a list of the thirty best real estate agents in the region. Degen Pener, the associate editor, explained: We look at sales, social media follow-ups.

Pener said the evening was modeled after an event that the Journalist made for the best stylists. They were saying, we see each other at fittings and running out of Gucci and Prada, but we can never sit down and chat, he said. I’m sure these agents see themselves coming in and out of the lists, on the other side of the contracts. He added, Theyre very competitive. Hopefully we’ve got everyone seated to the right.

There were twenty-eight agents present, and all were, in theory, candidates. I’ve asked before, said Fredrik Eklund, a Douglas Elliman agent and Bravos Million Dollar Listing star, who wore a floral blazer. I am not receiving an award.

I don’t consider myself to be the star, Carl Gambino, a Compass agent, said. All I love to do is buy and sell real estate.

So many of our clients are stars, said Elliman’s Matthew Altman. I was a talent agent before, at CAA Immobilier, he added, it’s more lucrative. Unless you own CAA, but they’re the same fucking customers. The same fucking people. He reached across the bar to stroke Rappaport’s hand. I just want to touch a legend, he said. It’s a big problem. Recent Rappaport sales include Jeffrey Katzenberg’s house (one hundred and twenty-five million dollars), and Ellen DeGeneress (forty-seven million). Altman looked up at Rappaport and asked: Do you know anyone who wants a fucking compound for thirty million?

Officers explained how the pandemic changed their business. It’s more difficult, said Rochelle Atlas Maize, of Nourmand & Associates. I specialize in Beverly Hills, and there is no inventory. Nobody wants to sell. She continued: The biggest change is that people want more land and not build these mega-mansions. It’s good to have the field, or to turn it into a sports field. Pickleball got huge. The same goes for home medical facilities, she said. So you can have procedures without leaving home.

The brokers sat down for dinner (greens, lean protein, the rare plate of pasta). Congratulations on all of the hard work you’ve put in, persevering over the past year and a half, Pener told the group.

Gambino enjoyed the friendly atmosphere. In other places it can be animal, he said. Like Florida.

A glass has been tapped. If you want a drink, grab it before showing up for the awards show, said Alexander Ali, CEO of public relations firm Society Group, which helped organize the event. The crowd entered a theater, and Pener explained the criteria used by the judges, all employees of the Journalist: Global sales volume, listed sales to Hollywood clients and media visibility.

The first prize, for Celebrity Property Portfolio, went to Rappaport.

Shocking, shocking, shocking! cried a rowdy.

The Media Maverick Award went to Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim group and the reality series Selling Sunset.

Fucking maverick! yelled the rowdy.

The Stratospheric Selling Prize went to a trio who had offloaded a $ 70 million Bel Air estate at The Weeknd.

We finally got there, said Branden Williams, one of the winners, accepting his trophy. We Realtors get high seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and there are no rewards. But we finally have them, here in Hollywood!

Oppenheim considered the prize itself: a piece of black crystal shaped like a spear head. It comes with a cleaning cloth, Ali said.

It’s a weapon, says Oppenheim. I’m not even sure I want him in the house. Pener announced an after-party organized by a home-staging company.

Someone is going to kill someone with one of them, and then it will be a Netflix documentary, Oppenheim said on leaving. And then it will be worth a parcel.