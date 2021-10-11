Why is Squid Game so popular?

Opinion: The hit TV show is the latest in a growing global engagement with Korean popular and business culture

* Warning: contains minor spoilers

Squid game is the last rising tide of the Korean wave, Where Hallyu, sweeping the globe. It is currently the most watched show on Netflix in 90 countries this week, including Ireland. The dystopian series takes its name from a Korean children’s game where the attacking team tries to cross the middle of the squid shape drawn on the ground in an effort to pat the squid’s head with their foot to win. However, if you are sent off by the defending team, you are out.

In the series, the army of red jumps, led by the “front man” Hwang, In-Ho (Lee, Byung-hun), prepare the game to the delight of Western VIPs. The competition pits their lucky ‘players’ against each other in a series of children’s games (red light / green light, tug of war, etc.) competing to win a cash prize of $ 34 million, but with deadly consequences if you lose. While not for the faint of heart, the show is addictive in its ability to weave very topical themes of social instability, insecurity, and inequality into episodes of the show.

In the series, Seong, Gi-Hun (played by Lee, Jung Jae) has lost her job, is in serious debt and on the verge of losing custody of his daughter to his ex-wife. He is invited to join the game, where he meets his former classmate Cho, Sang-Woo (Park, Hae-Soo) who is one of the 455 other “recruited” players. This is a compelling representation of the mix of coercion and apparent choice that gamers (and by implication us as citizens) face when it comes to participating in real life ‘games’ like work, housing. , politics, etc.

Players compete against each other, and sometimes cooperate, in an attempt to win the money box that grows bigger every time a player is eliminated from the game. Very quickly, Gi-Hun realizes that if he and Sang-Woo are working together they will have a better chance of survival and soon form an alliance with Ali (Anupam Tripathi), a Pakistani immigrant in Korea; Kang, Saebyeok (Jeong, Ho Yeon) a young North Korean defector (and the actor of the whole series in my opinion); and Oh, Il-Nam (Oh, Young-Soo) an elderly man dying of a brain tumor. This team of misfits finds they can survive if they work together in some games, but the same commitment to each other could prove to be a downside in other games.

From RTÉ Radio 1’s Today With Claire Byrne, Gunmoo Kim from Jaru Korean Food Company in Dublin on Squid Game

Most gamers “choose” to join the game because of their growing personal debt, a growing problem both in Korea, with household debt of over 100% of GDP – the highest in Asia, and for young people around the world. One of the fundamental principles of the rules of Squid game is that all players in the game are equal in their quest for the prize. The more educated or those with prestigious jobs in the outside world have no advantage in children’s games which are won with a sharp mind, problem-solving skills, social intelligence, and a bit of luck.

However, this mirage of equality can be seen in the deeply unequal structures that animate the game, especially with the VIP spectators watching the competition. Much has been done on social media about the bad play of predominantly white, Western men who play VIP roles. The dialogue is so stilted in places that it makes you think it was done on purpose to highlight the moral depravity and superficiality of the super-rich and powerful in the West who pay to watch the game.

The other issue that has been widely debated on Twitter is that the Korean to English translation isn’t precise or nuanced enough for English-speaking viewers to really get the full meaning of the series. The way players speak to each other (with honorary titles, even in life and death situations) and with dialects (North Korean) is probably lost on Irish viewers, and the meanings of the words are all changed slightly in the English translation. While English-speaking viewers may miss the nuances of the dialogue, it’s clear that it still resonates with them in terms of competition, where the stakes are high, life is brutal, and the winner takes it all.

From RTÉ 2fm’s Dave Fanning, Entertainment.ie’s Deirdre Molumby explains why we’re obsessed with dystopian TV

It is also part of a growing global engagement with Asian popular and business culture, often conveyed through the dominant non-Asian distribution channels. Like Korean films, K Pop, and other cultural forms, the series is part of an important new transnational cultural connection that addresses both the commonalities of the themes explored and some of the striking visual and symbolic differences in cultural representations. . This combination of transnational cultural products and discussions on social networks allow new but uneven cultural dialogues among “fans” on the world stage.

Ultimately Squid game challenges gamers (and viewers) to try to balance the desperate need for the prize money with their own morale and human or to deal with the brutality of the outside world. I look forward to the second series, where we might see players fight back and, of course, the many Halloween costumes that the series will undoubtedly inspire.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not represent or reflect the views of RTÉ