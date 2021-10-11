All the Bollywood stars on the catwalk of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week





After a digital-only showcase in March, India’s biannual fashion weeks in Mumbai and Delhi returned to a hybrid phygital show this month. The six-day FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, which ended on Sunday, is the result of two Indian Fashion Weeks joining forces for the first time in 15 years. The Fashion Design Council of India holds Delhi Fashion Week, while Lakme Fashion Week is held in Mumbai. The mix of catwalks, staged in Mumbai, as well as digital showcases this season, featured some of India’s biggest names in fashion, from Tarun Tahiliani who opened the event to Gaurav Gupta whose grand finale on Sunday had the Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan as her pitfall. Gupta, which traditionally closes Lakme Fashion Week, filled the ramp with water to present its collection, inspired by the oceans. He explored aquatic life in his show, featuring fabrics made from plastic bottles and other daily consumables taken from oceans and landfills. Kapoor Khan wasn’t the only celebrity spotted on the podium over the six days. Her sister-in-law, actress Soha Ali Khan, starred in Megha Jain Madaan’s Abstract while actress Shraddha Kapoor helped showcase the latest releases from designer Anamika Khanna’s AK-OK label. Chitrangda Singh was at her best for the festive and bridal collection from designer duo Shikha & Srishti, and Malaika Arora was the star attraction for Annu’s Creation from bridal wear designer Annu Patel. Former beauty queen and actress Dia Mirza, known for her environmental activism, was one of the flagship attractions of Sustainability Day, walking the ramp for designers Abraham & Thakore. “I walked for the absolutely wonderful @abrahamandthakore who created the Assemble collection. Disassemble. Reassemble a collection made of fabrics made from 100% recycled post-consumer bottles,” Mirza shared on Instagram later. “Glamor out of waste. A stunning example of creating a #CircularEconomy.” Scroll through the photo gallery above for all the stars of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Update: October 11, 2021, 8:53 am

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2021/10/11/all-the-bollywood-stars-on-the-fdci-x-lakme-fashion-week-catwalk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos