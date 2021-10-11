Disneys Black Widow’s settlement with Scarlett Johansson protected seismic shift in Hollywood: expert

Scarlett Johansson managed to reach a settlement last month in her lawsuit against Disney over the release and distribution of her movie “Black Widow,” in which the actress believed the company was stifling potential box office revenue in favor of the use of the Marvel title to increase its Disney + number of subscribers.

Johansson sued Walt Disney Co. over the company’s streaming of “Black Widow”, which she said violated her contract and deprived her of potential earnings because she argued in her complaint that her contract guaranteed a exclusive theatrical release.

While the news of Johansson’s initial complaint might have been music to the ears of other stars of those films wondering whether to follow a similar path, a leading film and entertainment scholar believes that if Disney has perhaps Being taken a strategic step for its future by reaching a deal with 36-year-old “Avengers” actress, the Mouse House has likely shielded other studios and distributors from a “seismic shift” in Hollywood.

The terms of the settlement are unclear. FOX Business has contacted representatives for Disney and Johansson for further comment.

THE JUDGE IN DISNEY’S DISPUTE WITH SCARLETT JOHANSSON OVER ‘BLACK WIDOW’ RELEASE DENIED FROM CASE PROCEEDINGS

Senior entertainment and intellectual property lawyer Tom Lallas – who represented the late comics and Marvel legend Stan Lee before his death in 2018 and who is not involved in the case – told FOX Business so that Johannson had a chance to prevail against Disney’s unlimited pockets in litigation of any kind, his claim would almost certainly have rested on the definition of “movie exclusivity” – a broad enough term not to include a clause in a negotiation given the novelty of the number of films to be distributed at the height of the pandemic.

“Johansson was pushing a giant boulder to the top of the mountain trying to win against Disney in this litigation for a variety of reasons that made his claims – if not dead on arrival – inherently suspect,” Lallas said. “The contract was not with Disney. Its contract was with Marvel, so Disney had no direct liability to Johansson. Additionally, since Disney is a parent company of Marvel, Disney has a financial interest lien which would allow Disney to do things, to allow things and to step in and interact in ways that Marvel might not be able to do directly. “

DISNEY’S LAWYER DEFENDS ‘BLACK WIDOW’ CAST IN SCARLETT JOHANSSON’S FIGHT

Disney has also used the same day and date release pattern for other films, such as “Cruella” and “Jungle Cruise”.

Lallas argued that, based on how Johansson explained in the complaint her disposition as to why she felt potentially harmed by Disney’s “Black Widow” method of releasing in her view and based on the language presented in the original brief, “This is clear and obvious from his complaint that nowhere in the contract is theatrical exclusivity before release and distribution on other methods of viewing undefined content. . “

The attorney said his working assumption is that Johansson’s contract for the purposes of his claim against Disney “is flawed” given the presumption that the contract may not have included a negotiated clause stating that there would be 60, 90 or 120. period of a day of theatrical exclusivity that defined exclusivity upstream before she felt the need to challenge the release of “Black Widow”.

“Scarlett Johansson had a weak and questionable claim that would in all likelihood have collapsed in a gentle, if not strong breeze,” he said, adding that he believed Johansson and Disney “found a way to make it happen. to a regulation which gave them an ability to maximize their own commercial, professional and artistic interests, [avoid] protracted litigation and I guess the settlement involved no payment by Disney of any money, or certainly significant money, to Johansson. “

DISNEY AND SCARLETT JOHANSSON SETTLE THE TRIAL OF “BLACK WIDOW”: “HAPPY TO HAVE RESOLVED OUR DIFFERENCES”

Johansson and the studio announced the “Tower of Terror” collaboration shortly before the star files his lawsuit, leaving questions as to whether the Disney theme park ride-based film would still perform.

Additionally, when Disney responded to Johansson’s initial request regarding the “Black Widow” release model, he also clarified that she made $ 20 million for the film, and with the release of “Black Widow” on Disney + with Premier Access “has dramatically improved her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $ 20 million she has received to date.”

When asked if Johansson could have examined the Disney handling surrounding the release of “Black Widow” and her unwavering desire to strengthen Disney + and felt she was just a pawn in the game of chess to attract viewers, Lallas said the way he sees it, both the parties probably played the leverage game knowing that their positions mattered more to their respective professions and business models in the potential future business.

“The way this matter was settled – in accordance with Disney’s litigation strategy and company policy was to prevent and prevent any seismic change in anything,” he explained. . “It’s just a matter of economic leverage, and there are very few actors or actresses who could walk into a conference room with the studio and be able to secure a concession that would prevent the studio from being released. reserve the right to release the feature film on any medium or platform that the studio believes would maximize the profitability of the film. “

DISNEY DEMANDS ‘BLACK WIDOW’ WAGE LITIGATION WITH SCARLETT JOHANSSON TO ARBITRATION

Despite the settlement, Lallas said he believes movie studios and distributors still hold the upper hand over talent when it comes to negotiating contract concessions. Lallas analyzes the situation as nothing more than Disney likely wanting to protect himself against any future similar claims and said that in deciding to settle with Johansson he has unwittingly protected and shielded the industry as a whole.

“Look at it this way from Disney and Scarlett’s point of view: There is nothing inherently wrong with acting in your own best interests, however you may perceive it, and there are always collateral consequences, ”explained Lallas. “But there’s no question that Disney, in resolving this dispute, was not looking at a single actress and a single image, but was looking at a universe of implications and creating a structured resolution that would minimize the likelihood of what you would call a seismic shift. . “

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Lallas remains convinced that “we are overcoming the pandemic” and “more consumers will patronize and go to theaters to see theatrical releases”. He also believes that with Johansson’s complaint and the subsequent settlement with Disney, a plan has been created for how studios and distributors can handle similar cases in the future.

“For one of the top five studios, there’s a simple way to deal with this, and it’s for everyone except the top 1% of actors and actresses to include a clause in the contract that says that there is no theatrical exclusivity and that the producer or owner and / or studio has the right, among other things, to the simultaneous release of the feature film, in theaters, digitally in streaming or via any other platform or media, ”explained Lallas.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

“Theoretically, if Disney had made the decision to pay Johansson money after extensive internal reviews and analysis, it would have concluded that it was in Disney’s best interests to do so,” he said. “But there are so many other ways to structure a settlement that doesn’t involve paying money to keep all the other talent on the sidelines from getting on its heels and profiting from its claim.”