



SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Reuters) – Interest in learning Korean has increased since the launch of the hit Netflix show (NFLX.O) “Squid gameThe tutoring services reported, highlighting a growing global obsession with South Korean culture, from entertainment to beauty products. Language learning app Duolingo Inc (DUOL.O) said the nine-part thriller, in which cash-strapped contestants play deadly childhood games with the goal of winning $ 45.6 billion of won ($ 38.19 million), had stimulated beginners and existing students in the hope of improving themselves. Their skills. Duolingo reported a 76% increase in the number of new users signing up to learn Korean in Britain and a 40% increase in the United States in the two weeks following the show’s premiere. South Korea, Asia’s fourth-largest economy, has established itself as a global entertainment hub with its vibrant pop culture, including seven-member group BTS and films such as the Oscar-winning “Parasite,” a dark comedy on worsening inequalities, and “Minari,” on a Korean immigrant family in the United States. Read more This week again, the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) added 26 new words of Korean origin to its latest edition, including “hallyu”, or Korean wave, the term widely used to describe the worldwide success of music, film. , television, South Korea. fashion and gastronomy. President Moon Jae-in hailed the additions this week, calling “Hangeul”, the Korean alphabet, the “soft power” of the country. “Language and culture are intrinsically linked and what happens in pop culture and the media often influences trends in language and language learning,” said Duolingo spokesperson Sam Dalsimer in an email. “The growing worldwide popularity of Korean music, film and television is increasing the demand for learning Korean.” There are approximately 77 million Korean speakers in the world, according to the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange. Pittsburgh-based Duolingo said it has more than 7.9 million active users who are learning Korean, its second fastest growing language after Hindi. The King Sejong Institute, which is headed by South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, had around 76,000 students in 82 countries last year, a rapid expansion from 740 students from three countries in 2007. Milica Martinovic, a student at the Sejong Institute in Russia, said she wanted to master the language so that she could watch K dramas without subtitles and listen to K-pop without needing to translate the lyrics. Catarina Costa, a 24-year-old Portuguese woman living in Toronto, Canada, said the language has become more popular since she started learning it two years ago, when most of her friends didn’t understand Why. “People are fascinated when I say I’m learning Korean,” said Costa, who studies via the TalkToMeInKorean online learning platform. The program has 1.2 million members who study in 190 countries, learning words, including those added to OED, such as kimbap, a dish of cooked rice wrapped in seaweed; mukbang, a video, often broadcast live, of someone eating a large amount of food, and; manhwa, a Korean genre of cartoons and comics. “There were thousands of people who wanted to learn Korean even before Squid Game or the BTS craze, but they often studied in solitude,” said Sun Hyun-woo, founder of Talk To Me In Korean, a Local online learning platform with 1.2 million members studying Korean in 190 countries. “Now they’re part of a ‘global phenomenon’; learning Korean has become a much cooler hobby,” he said. ($ 1 = 1,194,0000 winners) Report by Sangmi Cha; Additional reports by Yeni Seo, Dogyun Kim and Heejung Jung; edited by Jane Wardell Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

