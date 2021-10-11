Expo 2020 Dubai: nearly half a million paid visits from 175 nationalities seen in the first 10 days







Witness the creation of a new world when you visit Expo 2020 open to visitors until March 31, 2022.

Image Credit: Provided

The first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region has got off to a good start, with Expo 2020 Dubai welcoming 411,768 paid visits in its first ten days. Expo 2020 opened on October 1 and figures up to and including October 10 show that visitors came from 175 nationalities not far from the 192 countries participating in the event, each with its own pavilion. One in three comes from outside the United Arab Emirates, and that proportion is expected to increase as international travel intensifies. Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) said: The opening week of Expo 2020 Dubai has undoubtedly been a success. The numbers we are seeing are very encouraging and demonstrate the overall desire of people to reconnect and imagine a better future. A number of ticket options are open to visitors, with multi-day and seasonal passes proving popular. One in five visitors has visited the Expo more than once, proving that one day is not enough to enjoy the diverse and dynamic range of activities and entertainment on offer. Reem Al Hashemi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Managing Director of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: We are very happy with this wonderful participation. The numbers obtained in the first ten days reflect the enthusiasm of the world to attend Expo 2020 Dubai. The days and weeks ahead will be full of special events providing a rich, useful and entertaining visitor experience, and we look forward to welcoming many more people from all over the world. Many country pavilions have also been impressed with the number of visitors so far. Joseph K Issa, Commissioner General of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai said: We have been very busy since the show opened nine days ago, with a constant flow of visitors every day . People seem genuinely interested and curious about what we have to offer and we are delighted to introduce Timor-Leste to visitors, businesses and investors around the world. Ambassador Doreen DeBrum, Commissioner General of the Marshall Islands at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: This is the first time that we have had our own pavilion dedicated to a World Expo, and it has been fantastic to share the best of the Islands. Marshall with so many visitors. . We have been delighted with the reaction of people so far, it really is an amazing opportunity for us to be a part of this amazing event. Figures include all physical ticket holders. They exclude representatives, delegations and guests of international participants, partners and other stakeholders, as well as Expo staff. Virtual Expo, virtualexpo.world, which launched on September 30, with three million people watching the opening ceremony live, recorded an additional five million visits between October 1 and October 10. Expo 2020 Dubai runs through March 31, 2022, with 200 pavilions in total for visitors to explore. In addition to the attractions at each location, there are several daily events, with round tables and cultural performances.

