11 celebrity cameos and star look-alikes in Bollywood movies we didn’t notice sooner

Now, who doesn’t like to be pleasantly surprised. When you can walk into a movie theater, you already know the expected cast and genre. But the beauty of cameos and special appearances is that back then they weren’t usually announced and add that extra excitement.

While most use it to promote their films, until a few years ago it was a big deal of suspense. Here’s a look at the cameos and even celebrity lookalikes that made you go, wait whaaaa!

1. Big B in English Vinglish



screenshot

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said Gauri Shinde’s first English director Vinglish had moved him so much he was left in tears. It was also the main reason Big B was invited. He returned with Sridevi after many years meeting her on a flight as a seasoned traveler.

2. Salman Khan in Phata Poster Nikala Hero



screenshot

Some celebrities don’t hesitate to make fun of themselves and Salman is one of them. He always ends up doing a favor to his friends in the movie fraternity. The character of Shahid in the film is a star and a huge fan of Salman and ends up meeting him.

3. Vicky Kaushal in Luv Shav Tey Chicken Khurana



screenshot

Before Uri and Masaan, Vicky Kaushal appeared in Kunal Kapur’s film. He made his screen debut in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana as a young Omi.

4. Ruskin Bond in Saath Khoon Maaf



screenshot

Did you know that Ruskin Bond acted in the film’s climax as a Catholic priest? Yes, you heard right. The author played a small role in the film, that of a priest. Not only that, he even collaborated on the screenplay, expanding the short story into an 80-page short story.

5. Hand Taboo Hoon Na



Twitter

The super talented actress has made numerous cameo roles in SRK films. And Main Hoon Na was no different. Farah believed Tabu was her lucky charm and therefore wanted her to make her directorial debut.

6. Shashi Tharoor looks alike in Andaz Apna Apna



Twitter

We all missed it when we first saw the movie, but the internet was quickly fast enough to spot the Shashi Tharoor lookalike, at least that’s what it says. Now, every time Amar-Prem gets on the bus, it’s hard not to see this person. Shashi Tharoor tweeted that it wasn’t him and that he worked in the US, but we really think he would have made a big star. Say what?

7. Subroto Roy in Gupt

The pandemic has made me go back to watching old movies. In the first half hour of the film, with Raj Babbar still alive and having a meeting, one can’t help but notice the man behind him. While we know Subroto Roy was producing movies, but this lookalike makes us think if he’s ever featured in one, just like that. Too good to be wrong, right?

8. Dharmendra in Guddi



Twitter story / movie photos

In the film, Jaya Bhaduri as Guddi is presented as a huge fan of Dharmendra. Dharmendra gave us some really funny moments, while playing the underdog, and is weak compared to the guy who loves Guddi, just to prove that if the actors are shown fighting villains on their own in a movie, that ‘ is a difficult task in reality!

9. Twinkle Khanna in Maar Khan T-shirts



screenshot

Can we say that was his most honest performance. Filmmaker Farah Khan is known for his behind-the-scenes look and sleek end-credits sequences. Farah ‘Tees Maar’ Khan asked his lead actor ‘s wife, Twinkle, to do the usual end credits streak and she killed off her look.

10. Sanjay Dutt in Ra.One



Twitter

Sanjay Dutt and Priyanka Chopra came together for some action-packed cameos in Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

11. Saif Ali Khan in Dolly Ki Doli



screenshot

While we knew that Pulkit Samrat, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma were playing Dolly’s groom, what we didn’t know was Saif Ali Khan’s cameo role in the movie. Saif is playing the role of a prince of Rajasthan and he does it well.

