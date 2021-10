Nedumudi Venu Death News: Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu dies at 73; industry fans and friends pay tribute

Veteran Malayalam star Kesavan Venugopal, known as Nedumudi Venu, died on Monday, according to reports. He was 73 years old. The film actor was admitted to a private hospital in Kerala with severe stomach ailment. According to a

PTI report, the actor breathed his last during surgery on Monday afternoon. He was married to T. R Susheela with whom he has two sons, Unni and Kannan. The 73-year-old man had recently recovered from Covid-19. Venu, who started his career as a theater artist, entered the world of Malayalam cinema in 1978 with the film “Thambu” by director G Aravindan. He went on to star in over 500 films during his 40-year career as an actor. Venu has mainly acted in Malayalam and Tamil films. Venu was a multi-talented artist, with three National Film Awards and six State Film Awards under his name, not only starred in films or plays, but also wrote screenplays.

The beginning

After graduating from a college in the town of Alappuzha in Kerala, he started his career as a journalist. He also worked as a teacher in a famous institute. But it was during his stay in Thiruvananthapuram, when Venu met Aravindan, Padmarajan and Barath Gopi. His growing friendship with the three paved the way for his acting career. Venu first started with the theater and was a member of Kavalam Narayan Panicker’s dramas. After finding his first big breakthrough on the big screen with the 1978 film “Thambu” by G Aravindan, Venu continued to captivate audiences with hits like “Aaravam”, “Oridathoru Phayalwan” and “Kallan Pavithran”. Remember “one of the best” actors



As soon as news of the 73-year-old actor’s disappearance broke, his fans and industry friends took to social media to pay tribute to the star. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Sangeeth Sivan were the first to take to Twitter to say goodbye to Venu. “Farewell, Uncle Venu! Your hard work and expertise on the craft will forever be research material for generations to come! Rest in peace, legend! #NedumudiVenu,” Sukumaran tweeted. Farewell my uncle Venu! Your body of work and your expertise in the trade will forever be research material for the https://t.co/m0AtScmGsS gene – Prithviraj Sukumaran (ritPrithviOfficiel) 1633939999000 The legend is no longer Rest In Peace #NedumudiVenu sir. a kind person and an excellent teacher. I will miss you sir https://t.co/rxSmfimQeY – GVPrakash Kumar (@gvprakash) 1633941521000 Absolutely upset to know that #NedumudiVenu is no more! One of our best actors. Such a huge loss for Malayalam https://t.co/KbqktWIwN2 – Sangeeth Sivan (@sangeethsivan) 1633940252000 #nedumudivenu was a legend, but with every role he played he tried to get under the character’s skin, for V https://t.co/1rlYEu63tk – Rajiv Menon (@DirRajivMenon) 1633943241000

