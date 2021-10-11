Analyst – The Hollywood Reporter





While Walt Disney’s Disney + streaming service may have seen a slowdown lately, it will reach more subscribers than Netflix by 2025, according to the latest forecast from an analyst. Research firm Digital TV Research shared the prediction in a report, predicting the number of Disney + subscribers to reach 284.2 million in 2026, up from 294.0 million according to the estimate the company made earlier in the year. Netflix will have 270.7 million subscribers in 2026, compared to a previous estimate of 286.0 million. In a February report, the company predicted that Disney +’s user base would surpass that of Netflix in 2026. “Three platforms will control nearly half of SVOD subscriptions worldwide by 2026,” according to Digital TV Research. “Disney + will be the biggest winner, overtaking Netflix in 2025. Disney + will add 140 million subscribers between 2021 and 2026 to bring its total to 284 million. About 121 million Disney + subscribers (43% of its total) in 2026 will be in the 13 Asian countries under the Hotstar brand. Netflix, which Wall Street analysts praised for blockbuster content outside the United States, like the South Korean original series Squid game, will add 53 million customers by 2026, “revealing growth for even the most established platform,” and Amazon Prime will reach 243.4 million users, the research firm predicts. Behind this, he estimates that the Chinese Tencent will end 2026 with 98.7 million users, the Chinese iQiyi with 76.8 million and HBO with 76.3 million subscribers. Meanwhile, Apple TV + will then register 35.6 million users. Overall, SVOD subscriptions worldwide will increase by 491 million between 2021 and 2026 to reach 1.64 billion, now predicts Digital TV Research. China and the United States will then represent 49% of the world total, against 56% in 2021. “China and the United States had a similar number of subscriptions at the end of 2020,” said Simon Murray, senior analyst, Digital TV Research. “Due to government pressure, China’s growth is slowing, with 354 million subscriptions expected by 2026. The United States will continue to grow, with 450 million subscriptions expected by 2026.

