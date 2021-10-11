Beth Macy’s ‘Dopesick’ Gets TV Streaming TreatmentExBulletin

NPR’s Michel Martin chats with reporter Beth Macy about Hulu TV series Sick, based on Macy’s critically acclaimed book on the origins and evolution of the opioid epidemic in the country.

How do you get the country to pay attention to a public health crisis that is claiming a record high death toll – a crisis everyone is experiencing, but which seems almost unstoppable? Could a TV series help? Journalist Beth Macy is the author of “Dopesick,” the critically acclaimed 2018 bestseller that sheds light on the origins and evolution of the opioid epidemic in this country, focusing on a small town in Virginia and moving into central Appalachians. This book was part of the source material for an eight-episode series that premiered on Hulu on October 13. Beth Macy is also one of the executive producers, and she’s with us now to tell us more about that.

Beth Macy, welcome. Thanks for joining us.

BETH MACY: Thanks for having me, Michel.

MARTIN: You know, I was just looking at the preliminary data released by the Centers for Disease Control. It shows that a record number of Americans died of drug overdoses last year, more than 93,000 people. This is the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period. This is according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. And most of those deaths were due to opioids. You’ve been reporting on it for years. And when you see a number like that, when you hear a number like that, what is it – what comes to your mind?

MACY: So many families that I have come to know, so many people that I have met who are in jail because of crimes they committed because of their addiction that started, many of them with OxyContin. And what hurts me most is the fact that we have an 88% treatment gap in America, which means that people with opioid use disorders, only 10 to 12% d ‘of them have received treatment in the past year. So we have so much work to do. The problem only worsened during the pandemic. And yet, I think a lot of people don’t really understand how we got here.

MARTIN: And that’s what your book did. He connected the dots for people who are not familiar with the story. I mean, the show sort of presents it. This shows how well OxyContin has been marketed to doctors who prescribed it for legitimate pain. There is a scene at the start of the series where the doctors describe what the sales reps told them about the drug. And I just want to play a short clip.

(TV SHOW SOUNDBITE, “DOPESICK”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 1: (As character) The sales rep said the drugs were different because they were basically not addictive.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 2: (As a character) Have you ever heard of a non-addictive opioid?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 1: (As character) No sir, I didn’t.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 2: (As character) And did he tell you what percentage of patients have become addicted?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 1: (As character) That was the key to the whole sales pitch.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 3: (As character) Said less than 1% have become addicted.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 4: (As a character) Less than 1% would become addicted to OxyContin.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 1: (As character) He said less than 1%. He called it a wonder drug.

MARTIN: You know, obviously the show is fictional, but your book wasn’t. Is it true? Was it – was it, in fact, marketed in this way, in a deceptive way that misled prescribers about the effects of the drug?

MACY: Absolutely. And they have twice pleaded guilty, first in 2007 and more recently in 2020, to breaking the law, lying about the dangers of drugs, and mislabeling it. And the show really unravels the many, many different threads, and they’re all taken from the narrative of the 2007 settlement agreement. We interviewed former Purdue employees, former salespeople. We have Richard Sackler saying, you know, when he first comes along that it’s – that crime has, you know, exploded in the Appalachians, you know, he’s the one saying, pound the muggers. It’s the criminals, you know, not us.

And so there was just – while we were working on this show, more and more material was coming out. Some documents were disclosed to us, but others were only part of those very in-depth legal files from the attorneys general of New York and Massachusetts that we were also able to extract.

MARTIN: So the show creates characters, but I guess they’re based on people you’ve really talked about.

MACY: Absolutely.

MARTIN: And it’s – of course, it’s a wonderful cast. I mean, you know, you have to say it. Michael Keaton plays Dr Samuel Finnix. He is one of the central characters, a doctor who sees his patients become addicted en masse. And one of the other characters, I think, really compelling is this young woman who worked in the mines. I mean, she’s a coal miner named Betsy, played by Kaitlyn Dever. It’s a – she has an accident. She visits Dr Finnix for pain relief. From there, her parents slowly watch this addiction develop, and it’s just very heartbreaking to watch. And your book also opens with the parent of someone struggling with addiction. Could you just explain why were these people who had these tough physical jobs, for example, the targets?

MACY: Purdue deliberately targeted, like rural Maine, southwest Virginia, eastern Kentucky, West Virginia – places where there were a lot of workplace injuries. And why did they do this? They did it because they had data showing that doctors in those areas were already comfortable enough prescribing opioids – Lortab, Percocet, Vicodin, things of that nature. And so they took the data, the prescription data that they bought, and they went to doctors in those areas and switched them to OxyContin.

MARTIN: You know, as you pointed out, there was a criminal case against the creators of OxyContin. No member of the Sackler family has been imprisoned. What are your thoughts on this?

MACY: It’s infuriating. I mean – and you almost go, how come they have – the company that they micromanage, that they run has pleaded guilty to all of these crimes, and yet Richard Sackler can tell in court, we don’t ‘have no responsibility; my family has no responsibility; Wasn’t my drug the cause of the opioid crisis? You know, he doesn’t even know, he said, how many people have died. Like, he can’t even bother to learn that over half a million Americans have died from opioids. And that’s infuriating, frankly, because we both know there are a lot of people in jail for, say, simple possession charges or charges because they were treating to support their habit, which has started with the Sackler drugs.

MARTIN: Forgive me for kind of embarrassing you here, but is there – do you see a silver lining in all of this?

MACY: Hopefully once people start to understand how we’ve all stigmatized people who use drugs, maybe our systems will catch up. In fact, I just spent the last year and a half writing a follow-up book for “Dopesick” which will be released next year. And these are people who meet people where they are because so many people have been stigmatized for so long that they are afraid to go to the hospital. They are afraid to go to the doctor because they were treated so badly the last time they were there. And so you see people dying from things like endocarditis at home – terminal endocarditis – dying on their own because they were treated so badly in a hospital.

And based on my new research, the right thing to do is go where they are and meet them where they are. And that could mean giving them clean, sterile needles to use until they’re ready for treatment because there’s no family in America now, dare I say, who doesn’t know at minus someone who has been affected by this. And it’s a difficult story to grasp.

MARTIN: The purpose of your book was basically to tell the stories of people you thought had been forgotten, who weren’t heard even when they called for help.

MACY: Yeah.

MARTIN: And I just wondered, you know, what did you think of translating that into a TV series? Did you hesitate at all? Did you feel this might help?

MACY: I absolutely pray that helps. You know a lot of people read the book. It was a bestseller. But more people could watch it. And one of the reasons I wanted to be so involved, including in the writers room, you know, where we would describe and then write the scripts, was that I wanted to make sure the victims’ voices were centered on the story. .

So, like, one of the nicest things a reader ever said to me after I gave a talk – and that was a recovering person. She said, until I read your book, I didn’t know I was part of a bigger story. I thought I was just, you know, a failure. She said something different, but I can’t say it on NPR.

But hopefully if the show presents the story in an accurate, poignant, fair way, more Americans will understand why we’re here where we are now when, you know, the guy they worked with at Subway is in jail. , but Richard Sackler and no Sackler must have sold a piece of jewelry or a work of art or a boat or a house or a sixth or seventh house. And that’s just not fair, and we blamed the victims rather than the people who perpetrated it.

MARTIN: “Dopesick” is an eight-part series that airs Wednesday on Hulu. We spoke with journalist and author Beth Macy, who wrote the book the series is based on. It’s called “Dopesick (Dealers, Doctors, And The Drug Company That Addicted America)”. Beth Macy is also the executive producer of the series. Beth Macy, thank you very much for speaking with us today.

MACY: Oh, it was great catching up with you, Michel.

(MUSIC EXTRACT)

