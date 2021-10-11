Keira Knightley doesn’t want to ‘ruin’ the kids | Entertainment News

Keira Knightley doesn’t want children to be “spoiled”.

A 36 year old actress with Eddie (6) and Delilah (2) with her husband James Righton is always happy to buy a new book for her daughter because she gets bored when she hears the same story. But she is more reluctant to take a shower with toys.

She says, “Toys, less allowed because I don’t want to spoil the toys, but the books they want are definitely allowed.

“I think it’s because I’m sick of reading the same thing.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean actress admitted that she couldn’t read much at home because she needed distraction-free concentration due to dyslexia, and her daughters didn’t give her much opportunity to do it. ..

She told The Daily Telegraph’s Luxury Supplements: I really need to focus – and that’s impossible because I have young children.

“I don’t let myself read at all. There are several ways to go through a book and I have found them all.

But Keira likes audiobooks as a “way” to literature.

She says: And now with the kids I use them again.

“At this point in my life, audiobooks have become very important. “

However, the “Bend It Like Beckham” star admitted that after cutting her hair, she couldn’t listen as secretly as before.

She says, “I have buds in my ears, I take care of my children, and I am well known for being told by my husband.

“Actually it’s a problem because we just cut our hair and everyone knows if we have headphones in it.”