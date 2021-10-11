Bigg Boss 15 celebrities Karan Kundrra fans shower the actor with heartfelt love and wishes on his 37th birthday; ‘Happy Birthday Karan’ trending on Twitter





Bigg Boss 15s Karan Kundrra turned 37 today, October 11. The actor will celebrate this birthday locked in the BB house. While the actor is not privy to all that is going on in the outside world, his fans haven’t left a moment to make this day special in their own way. Although Karan has been in the industry for years now, this is the first time fans have experienced the charming side of his personality through Bigg Boss. Fans took to Twitter and wished Karan his birthday and they trended #HappyBirthdayKaran and #HBDKaranKundrra on social media as well.



Karans fans took to Twitter, shared his return photos and a few other photographs from his on-going trip with Bigg Boss to wish the actor. Few of them even wrote long legends praising his charm and intelligence as they shared their most heartfelt birthday wishes for him. Check out some birthday tweets here: I wish you a very special birthday and a wonderful year ahead! Many happy returns of the day… https://t.co/hoBuWTKq4l – Zainny (@ zainab54131336) 1633932541000 HBD to @kkundrra, a TV star and a very talented and charismatic man whose charm and energy is always incredib… https://t.co/JiXJaGQzba -. (@kkundraofc) 1633932490000 Happy Birthday @kkundrra Thanks for always being sensitive in every conversation! And thank you for always being… https://t.co/zWFZzZZqL6 – Mansi (@imMprajapati) 1633927705000 Happy birthday to a shining star @kkundrra. You are known from afar, and your professions have distinguished you from t … https://t.co/8oW45qCFMH – ™ (@team_kundrra) 1633936536000 ROCKSTAR! This is the correct word to define you in one word. The way you live your life is just rock… https://t.co/wxncFhFUr9 – DOLBY Karan Kundrra (@ Sidharth__Am22) 1633887297000 For the uninitiated, Kitni Mohabbat Hai actor shares his birthday with legendary Amitabh Bachchan, who turns 79 today.

