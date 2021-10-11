Disagreement at the center of the great turmoil in Hollywood

Hello and welcome to Essential California bulletin . His Monday, October 11. I am Justin Ray.

Isolation has been one of the worst aspects of the pandemic. Even the most introverted people (like me) thirsted for company as bars, concerts and other social events became banned.

Therefore, streaming entertainment rose to prominence not only because we got bored, but also because loneliness made us appreciate the beauty of the collective viewing experience. Online conversations around shows like Tiger King, The Undoing, and Wandavision were one of the only ways people could connect with each other.

Something you might not have considered is the number of people behind these productions. Without them, much of your favorite entertainment could not be achieved. About 60,000 clients, makeup artists, cameramen and other entertainment workers who make up the International Alliance of Theater Workers have overwhelmingly supported a nationwide strike if no deal is reached with the studios. The last time the teams staged a major strike was in 1945 during the walkout known as Hollywoods Bloody Friday.

Discussions will continue this week. I spoke with my colleague (and very good friend) Anousha Sakoui, who wrote about the situation. She explains what IATSE workers demand, what could happen in Hollywood if they went on strike, and what precedent exists for this situation.

What is the IATSE asking for and what difficulties have led them to make such requests?

The crews complain about the long days: 12 to 14 hours are the norm. They often work what are called Fraturdays, which are now commonplace; it is a term which means that weekend rest is cut short by working until the early hours of Saturday.

IATSE asks for concessions that to improve four main concerns: wage increases to ensure a living wage for their lowest incomes; lasting benefits; more rest periods; and for streaming productions in order to remunerate members at the same rate as traditional productions. Under the current contract, although streaming is now a dominant form of distribution for feature films and series, streaming productions are eligible for reductions in salaries and contributions to the health and pension plan. IATSE. It dates back to a decade ago, when the union wanted to promote new jobs and streaming was still nascent.

Why is this happening now?

Many of these problems have been scarecrows for crews for decades, such as rest periods; the crews returning home tired have killed people. The cost of living in Los Angeles means that the near minimum wage many of these skilled workers earn as a union ladder rate is hard to make ends meet.

The pandemic has led many people to reassess their priorities. Crews are no different. Entertainment workers have seen studios spend millions on whatever it takes to get teams back to work. Now that the crews want more pay and rest, the money is nowhere to be found. Studios for their part suffered losses due to the pandemic, and the Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers, the organization that represents studios and streamers in negotiations with unions, said they listened to the union and made offers to improve the current contract.

If Hollywood workers decide to strike, what could happen to entertainment studios?

Most television and film productions rely on a skilled union workforce and without the 60,000 members of IATSE, production would likely stop. Now some productions for To pay TV platforms like HBO could continue. Or we could see like in previous Writers Guild studios strikes trying to fill their airtime with unscripted shows. Some reality TV productions do not use union teams.

And now, here’s what’s happening in California:

Note: Some of the sites we link to may limit the number of stories you can access without subscribing.

The state’s new law makes it illegal to remove a condom without consent. California became the first state to ban stealth theft or unauthorized removal of a condom during sex, after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Thursday. MP Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) initially attempted to make it a crime in 2017 after a Yale University study that year said acts of stealth were increasing both against women and gay men. Lawmakers in New York and Wisconsin have already proposed related legislation. Los Angeles Times

Warning, Californian drivers: your insurer may owe you even more reimbursements in the event of a pandemic. California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara determined earlier this year that auto insurers had cheated policyholders to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars when it came to paying back premiums due to the pandemic. He told companies they need to stop messing around and treat their customers. Most Californians weren’t driving as much as they did before the coronavirus, Lara said, and accident claims were down, which should drive premiums down. At least three major insurers ignored his warning, according to the Office of Insurance Commissioners. Now these companies Allstate, Mercury and CSAA could face millions of dollars in fines. Los Angeles Times

California Insurance Commissioner says Allstate, Mercury and CSAA continue to court auto policyholders. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

THE STORIES

LA wants your leftover take-out utensils and sauce pouches. Here’s where to give them. Do you have a mountain of leftover take-out utensils and sachets of gravy collecting dust in a drawer somewhere? Well, you can put them to good use. LA’s municipal sanitation and environment recycling program collects them throughout October for use in a downtown kitchen and pantry. Bulk plastic utensils will not be accepted. Donations will go to the St. Francis Center, which provides services, hot meals and groceries to homeless and low-income people in downtown LA. Los Angeles Times

Our daily news podcast If you’re a fan of this newsletter, you’ll probably love our new daily podcast, The Times, hosted by columnist Gustavo Arellano, as well as reporters from across our newsroom. Every day of the week, it takes you beyond the headlines. Subscribe on Apple podcasts and follow on Spotify.

POLICY AND GOVERNMENT

Oakland is providing $ 100,000 in grants to help bridge the digital divide. The City of Oakland has launched several initiatives in recent years to address some residents’ difficulties accessing the Internet. The city announced that 10 local organizations will receive $ 10,000 each to help bridge the digital divide among residents. Recipients will receive the grants through the city’s partnership with Greenlining Institute, a local non-profit organization focused on addressing systemic inequalities through political work. Oaklandside

California becomes the first state to require ethnic studies for high school graduation. After more than five years of scrutiny and intense effort, California on Friday became the first state to make ethnic studies a compulsory high school graduation course to help students understand struggles and the past and present contributions of Blacks, Asians, Latinos and Aboriginal / Indigenous people. Americans and other groups who have experienced racism and marginalization in America. Although criticism from all political circles remains, the bill garnered overwhelming support in the Legislature and was enacted by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who vetoed an almost identical measure the year last. Los Angeles Times

HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT

Unvaccinated Californians were between 15 and 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who were vaccinated when deaths from the disease reached their last peak in early September. That’s according to data from the California Department of Public Health, which publishes information on the vaccination status of people who test positive for the coronavirus as well as people hospitalized and who have died from COVID-19. Chronicle of San Francisco

THE CULTURE OF CALIFORNIA

The pandemic has left desks full of unused technology and students without digital access. Then reWerk stepped in. During the pandemic, California schools and nonprofits are in desperate need of technical equipment. At the same time, hundreds of thousands of laptops, monitors and keyboards began to accumulate dust in state technical offices after Governor Gavin Newsom ordered office workers in non essentials to stay at home. A nonprofit called reWerk decided to take the technology and redistribute it to bridge the digital divide. So far, large companies such as Disney, Twitter, and Yelp have donated materials. Point LA

Dodgers vs. Giants is more than a game. It’s California’s ultimate division. There is a lot of tension between those who support the Los Angeles Dodgers and fans of the San Francisco Giants. Teams are not just a collection of players on a baseball field, but the replacement for a contest between cities that cannot be measured in balls and strikes, or decided by RBIs or men left stranded. . Wealth and culture. Style and refinement. Social influence and political weight, writes columnist Mark Z. Barabak. Los Angeles Times

The Dodgers-Giants National League division series highlights the Los Angeles-San Francisco rivalry. (Los Angeles Times)

Free online games Get our free daily crossword, sudoku, word search and arcade games in our new game center at latimes.com/games.

ALMANAC OF CALIFORNIA

Angels: 73 San Diego: 69 San Francisco: Enjoy this photo of a baby llama. Cloudy 70 San José: Cloudy 70 Fresno: Cloudy 68 Sacramento: Cloudy 70

AND FINALLY

Notable birthdays:

Cardi B was born on October 11, 1992. Her WAP performance at the 2021 Grammys attracted many comments on social networks.

Hugh jackman was born on October 12, 1968. The actor recently starred in the film Reminiscence, a dystopian detective story in which the private investigator detective his way through memory to solve the mystery .

If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us . (Please limit your story to 100 words.)

Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send your comments to [email protected]