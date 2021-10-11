Happy birthday Nivin Pauly: five films which have radically redefined the image of the actor’s “chocolate hero”





Nivin Pauly, who is celebrating his 37th birthday today, has had a successful career in romantic films in Malayalam. He made his screen debut with director Vineeth Sreenivas without Malarvaadi Arts Club in 2010. But, his first big break came with the 2011 romantic drama Thattathin Marayathu. His performance in the film made him immediately sympathetic. And he continued to bet on his boy next door charm in films like Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Bangalore Days, Oru Vadakkan Selfie and of course Premam.

Over the past five years, however, he’s made unconventional choices to break the mold of the chocolate hero or the boy next door. Here are five unconventional roles Nivin Pauly played to redefine his on-screen character. Biju Action Hero: Fresh off the hit Premam hit, Nivin Pauly didn’t repeat himself with another romantic comedy. But, he did the opposite. He chose a procedural drama that avoided any grand romantic gesture. As the title suggests, the film was all about the actions of Bijus. Sometimes the action takes place within the four walls of Bijus’ office, and sometimes it requires him to engage in car chases, unarmed fights, and knife battles. Nivin played the role of an honest cop, who just does his duty, which usually involves a lot of paperwork, which an ordinary police drama won’t show us. Hey Jude: Nivin not only showed his penchant for experimenting with the character, he also physically pushed himself by gaining tremendous weight for his role in Hey Jude. Again, his role in this movie was a far cry from sharp, smart, and quick Biju. He played the role of a shy bookworm, with no discernible social skills. Kayamkulam Kochunni: Nivin Pauly experimented with her looks again in this period drama. He played the role of a legendary highway robber who becomes a nightmare for the rich and the British, while also being a savior for the poor. Mikhail: If anyone made a list of the worst Malayalam movies of the past decade, it would probably start with that movie in mind. The migraine-inducing film was Nivin’s desperate attempt to ape Mohanlal and Mammootty’s success in exaggerated, larger-than-life space. He failed and how. This film, however, was part of Nivins’ continuing efforts to shed the image of a chocolate hero ”. Moothon: This film would be a tough watch for any die-hard Nivin Pauly fan, who developed their admiration for the actor due to his romantic and funny flicks. In a way, it was Nivins’ obituary in his image as a boy next door. It is the darkest film of his career to date. Written and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Nivin stars as a low-life thug in Mumbai. He was kicked out of his home by his family and community for being gay and ends up being a little cog in the belly of Mumbai, which is so dense and dark that no matter what he does, he can’t find redemption.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/malayalam/five-films-that-radically-redefined-nivin-pauly-chocolate-hero-image-7564243/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos