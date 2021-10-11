Government land war breaks out – The Hollywood Reporter

It exploded like a Mk 2 in Call of Duty: Multiple allegations of sexual harassment at Activision Blizzard, one of the largest game publishers in the industry. Male employees drank copious amounts of alcohol and crawled into cubicles where women worked. The ubiquitous rape joke. The “Cosby Suite”, so named because an executive who worked there was particularly known for his unwanted sexual advances.. And the story of an employee who committed suicide after coworkers circulated a nude photo.

When the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) first detailed Activision’s toxic workplace in an astonishing 29-page complaint on July 20 – which details the above allegations, between other allegations – the trial caused a lot of noise. And there were also ramifications: the company the share price took a hit. Senior executives leave. There was a a new impetus for unionization at Activision. And elsewhere, a larger conversation broke out as to whether the video game industry was truly prepared to deal with the allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

But there is more to what happened – in particular, at the end of the investigation. A remarkable legal battle is currently developing between two government agencies responsible for combating inequalities in the workplace. Now, with discussions about the potential destruction of evidence and malpractice accusations, a turf war is emerging between federal and state agencies.

According to an Oct. 8 filing around midnight by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), investigations into the Santa Monica-based manufacturer of hits such as Call of Duty and World of warcraft was triggered when an anonymous human resources employee filed a complaint about a hostile workplace in early 2018. The government heard for the first time what was happening to the women who worked at Activision, but who would be responsible for verifying the truth ? At the time, it is now revealed that the EEOC and DFEH had a work-sharing agreement in place.

“[A]among other things, the EEOC would investigate allegations of harassment and the DFEH would investigate allegations of discrimination, such as demands for pay and promotion, ”an EEOC lawyer told a California federal judge. “In this agreement, DFEH has expressly accepted not to investigate allegations of harassment.

While interagency agreements are not uncommon, a secret deal between the federal government and California in the heart of the Trump years, when the EEOC was catch fire for removing civil rights cases, is certainly notable. While the DFEH may not be as famous as its federal counterpart, it is an agency that is becoming more and more aggressive. For example, it is the DFEH which is currently pursuing an injunction against Disney for alleged harassment on the set of Criminal minds. And it was the DFEH that recently made noise in a private class action lawsuit against Riot Games for gender discrimination in that company. This effort had a lawyer representing the employees description of interference to settlement talks.

The EEOC and DFEH may have struck a deal to divide the work on civil rights, but it appears the two agencies have sued Activision after receiving complaints. According to Rosa Viramontes, head of the EEOC Los Angeles branch, she phoned DFEH executive director Kevin Kish in 2018 and the two agreed to conduct a joint investigation, with the EEOC taking the lead. on harassment and the DFEH focusing on wage claims. .

According to the EEOC, it had completed its three-year investigation on June 15 and was ready to be resolved. Authorities said they invited the California agency to participate. Instead, without a response or notice, the DFEH filed its explosive case the following month. And the complaint included allegations of harassment.

What happened?

Well, one thing not known to the public so far is that at some point during Activision’s investigation, two of the EEOC’s lead lawyers in charge of the investigation left the agency and joined. the DFEH, occupying management positions there.

What prompted them to change careers? Was there something going on at the EEOC that upset them? It’s not clear. Even the names of the lawyers are redacted in the court file. But whatever their motives, it seems they continued to work on the Activision case and contributed to the DFEH strike on July 20 against the video game giant. Subsequently, Viramontes complained to Kish about a “surprise” lawsuit that was “contrary” to the interagency work-sharing agreement.

On September 27, more than two months after California’s DFEH threw its legal grenade at Activision, the federal EEOC took its own initiative: proposed settlement of $ 18 million with Activision.

Now, incredibly enough, the DFEH is looking to step in to Stop the rule.

In court documents from October 6, DFEH lawyers shared an article titled: “Union suggests $ 18 million Activision Blizzard settlement similar to penniesAnd took issue with aspects of the EEOC’s proposed deal, ranging from a release of claims to how undistributed funds would be returned to Activision.

“This usual and brutal attempt to extinguish more protective state claims covered by an ongoing enforcement measure, through a federal consent decree, is unprecedented,” complained Christian Schreiber, an outside lawyer. representing the DFEH.

And that’s not all. The DFEH accused the federal agency of reaching an agreement ensuring that Activision destroy evidence.

” It’s necessary [Activision] falsify the evidence concerning harassment complaints in the personnel files of employees, and permanently change the dismissals into voluntary resignations to the serious detriment of the action of the DFEH ”, continued a request for intervention.

It didn’t take long for the EEOC to respond – and the agency is doing so forcefully.

In its midnight brief, the federal government points to the defection of two of its lead investigators in the Activision case, claiming that the DFEH’s action is tainted with professional misconduct, particularly rules that guide what lawyers for the government can do after leaving one agency for another. The EEOC argues that it is an inadmissible conflict to help direct an investigation to one agency and then later oppose the resolution of that same investigation on behalf of another agency.

“[T]the appropriate remedy to remedy the breach of [California] To reign [of Professional Conduct] 1.11 in this case is to reject the motion to intervene by DFEH and to prohibit the lawyer of DFEH from providing other work products or advice to the current lawyer ”, states opposition to intervention.

If a judge does not accept this argument, the EEOC also submits a second memorandum which defends the regulation on the merits. The federal agency says Activision employees have a choice when it comes to raising a portion of the $ 18 million (“that’s an optionin Decree, not an opt-outside Decree ”), that the regulations will not include any arbitration, confidentiality, non-denigration or non-rehiring provisions, and that employees will be specifically informed of the DFEH lawsuit. “Given these guarantees, the DFEH cannot express any genuine interest that it seeks to protect,” argues EEOC lead counsel Taylor Markey.

One more thing.

The EEOC reports how the DFEH advised Activision employees not to hire private lawyers. (“This is not necessary and can be misleading or confusing,” the DFEH wrote in an email. “Please let us know if a lawyer is attempting to solicit your company for this matter.”)

“This conduct is at odds with federal and state laws, under which aggrieved persons have an absolute right to their own lawyer with respect to government anti-discrimination actions such as this,” Markey told the judge. “A lawyer who advises people that it is against their interests to seek advice is also against the rules of professional liability. … Ultimately, the real purpose of DFEH here is to force individuals to recover only through trial.

The DFEH has yet to respond to the opportunity to comment, although it will respond in court soon.