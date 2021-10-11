Bollywood’s portrayal of eating disorders

Trigger warning: eating disorders – anorexia, bulimia, binge eating

“You see, it’s all about standards. When I am unable to meet certain expectations, it has a significant effect on me. As a result, I find myself doing things I never thought I would, said Kiran *, a youngster from Amity University, Noida, when asked about their previous experience with Eating disorders.

I then asked where this notion of standard came from, and she quickly answered me, it’s the media, right? Social media, the Internet and, of course, Bollywood movies.

For decades, Bollywood has been renowned for adhering to an unrealistic set of beauty standards that people revere. Things started to change drastically after the 2000s for men and women, both when it comes to body image. Female lead roles drastically became leaner and fairer, men started to get fatter for their roles, the norms became even harder and harder day by day.

These standards make it difficult for people to accept themselves for who they are and contribute to a range of mental health and body dysmorphic issues. Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is a mental health problem; If you have BDD, you might be so upset with the way your body looks that it interferes with your ability to live normally. Eating disorder is one of them, and it is important.

When characters like Kal Ho Na Ho’s Sweetu (Delnaaz Irani) are ashamed of wearing tight clothing and consuming candy, it reinforces the idea that being good about yourself is not acceptable. In order to gain love and be successful, you have to conform to a certain body standard.

It is high time to address the long-term effects that these larger-than-life Bollywood films have on us, and to point out that eating disorders are a serious health problem that many people are still hesitant to address. get treatment for.

The vulnerable age of adolescence in the internet age

“I started skipping meals completely around the age of 16. To avoid any questions, I used the excuse of being allergic to certain ingredients. It finally gave birth to a binge eating habit in me. I was never ashamed of my weight, but I strived for perfection. Yes, the kind of flawless actresses you see in movie theaters or the models you see on Instagram. Kiran adds, elaborating on their health conditions in the past.

They had been hesitant about getting diagnosed and seeing a doctor for years, but recently they started having routine health checkups, during which their doctor revealed how deeply their previous illness had affected them.

Various studies of Indian schoolchildren have shown that disturbed eating attitudes and behaviors affect about 25-40% of adolescent girls and about 20% of adolescent boys. according to this report published by the Scroll in 2018.

Dress adjustment

When we talk about Bollywood imposing unrealistic standards, we weren’t just talking about gross shame or gruesome portrayals of characters with varying bodies; in some commercial films, he explicitly promotes unsafe diets, or outright no eating, as beneficial because they make you look “thin”. These implications have a direct impact on people’s health and also worsen their mental health.

We are introduced to a bride-to-be played by Sanah Kapoor in the 2015 film Shaandaar, which stars Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor in leading roles. We watch her try Lehenga in the opening scenes, and when her mom offers her some snacks, the stylist comments, “Arey kitna khilaogi isko, lehenga said hi nahi aa raha hai!” (How much will you feed her? The dress doesn’t fit)

His character is continually body-shame throughout the film, and her future husband nicknames her, “Yeh kaisa riwaaz hai, medium dulhe ki dulhan extra large hai!” (What kind of ritual is this? An average height groom receives an extra large bride) in one of the song sequences.

Society has long intended women to be the perfect brides, and as a result, the “put on the dress” model is global and can even be seen in Hollywood.

“You are not modifying Vera, you are modifying yourself to fit Vera Wang” is an infamous dialogue about fitting a high-end wedding dress from the movie Bride Wars (2009), starring Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson. It might have been a joke, but it illustrates how people, especially women, are forced to go the extra mile and sacrifice their eating habits in order to meet socially imposed standards, as Kiran previously has. declared.

For someone struggling with eating disorders or deteriorating mental health when struggling with body image issues, these cases can act as a catalyst.

The Real Existence of Eating Disorders Beyond Single Film Reels

Actors are also affected by eating disorders in order to fit into these flawless characters and be more acceptable and charming in the industry. Richa Chadha talked about His experience with Bulimia at a TEDx event in 2016. She discussed the pressure she feels to look certain for the roles she takes on. Eating disorders are the “best kept secret” of the film industry, Richa says, with bulimia being the “Big B”.

It’s not just the screen presence, but also the behind-the-scenes action and the glamorous photoshoots where the actors go through this trauma. From Karan Johar’s schooling to Alia Bhatt to “losing weight” before entering the industry, or photoshopped photos of zero-sized actresses, Bollywood is obsessed with being skinny and considers it desirable. , as described in more detail in this article through First post.

As a company, we are passionate about weight loss travel. We don’t see anything wrong with them because they are seen to be healthy and fit. A similar course was taken by Parineeti Chopra, who has received negative reviews from the industry due to her weight, despite appearing perfectly healthy to the naked eye.

Is the progressive side really progressive?

In many ways, the recent emergence of an “awakened” Bollywood, with films released on OTT platforms, is ambitious; however, eating habits and body image issues are hardly ever taken seriously.

An entire song titled ‘Rekha O Rekha’ is dedicated to the protagonists’ journey to get in shape for the academy in Gunjan Saxena (2020), starring Janhvi Kapoor as the protagonist, and is inspired by the infamous diet of actress Rekha, published in several magazines like Filmfare, which made her “slim” and attractive in Bollywood. While the message behind this streak is not meant to encourage anything harmful, it does have an unintended effect on people.

“It’s not something you can just forget from your mind” Kiran explains. “Once in your head, your brain actively searches for the factors that will trigger your disease ”, She adds.

Bollywood has a large following and the potential to affect a large number of people at once. It is essential that we take the representation of eating disorders and other body related issues on screen seriously. Movies and TV shows frequently straddle the line between representation and glamourization. The ramifications of such an action must be carefully considered.

Names have been changed for confidentiality reasons.

The author is part of the current batch of Writers training program.

Featured image is for representation purposes only.