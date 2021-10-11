Anders Danielsen Lie is the sexiest actor-doctor of 2021

Photo: Bertrand Noël / Contour by Getty Images

Anders Danielsen Lie is the European Fall 2021 star, having starred in two romantic films recently screened at the New York Film Festival: Bergman Island and The worst person in the world. But playing the part is just a side job for Danielsen Lies, secondary to her work as a doctor. After the shoot The worst person last year, the 42-year-old Norwegian helped establish a COVID-19 vaccination center in Oslo.

Danielsen Lie made her first movie, Herman, at the age of 10, then decided that he would never, ever become an actor. Herman was a hit in Norway, and the attention it received was too intimidating. I wasn’t very comfortable with it, he told The Cut while sipping sparkling water at a French restaurant in Manhattan. When you work as a movie actor, sometimes it is difficult to keep a distance from your professional personality. Danielsen Lie was drawn to the big screen by director Joachim Trier, who cast him in the 2005s Reprise and 2011 Oslo, August 31. They came together again to The worst person, a jaw-dropping comedy-drama that follows a goalless 29-year-old (Renate reinsve) as she navigates the intricacies of new relationships. (The worst person does not yet have a US release date.)

Bergman Island (opening in theaters October 15) also positions Danielsen Lie as a tender love interest, this time facing Mia Wasikowska. Her character exists in a story in the story that the film’s protagonist (Vicky Krieps) tells her somewhat distracted husband (Tim Roth) as they vacation in Sweden. Together, Bergman and The worst person are on the cusp of making Danielsen Lie one of the internet’s newest cravings, especially for anyone who appreciates arthouse cinema. (Her other credits include the psychodrama Kristen Stewart Personal buyer and Netflix 22nd of July.)

Danielsen Lie explained to The Cut how medicine informs his acting, why he is resistant to a full-time commitment to the latter profession and his favorite ABBA song.

After you made a movie when you were a kid, you didn’t act for years and years. How did the theater come back to your life?

When I was asked to audition for Joachim’s first film, Reprise, I had absolutely no intention of playing a role. I had one year left in medical school and had planned to work at this psychiatric facility for young adults with psychotic illnesses in Norway that summer. It was in the spring of 2005, and I read this script. The role I was supposed to play was that of a young man with a psychotic illness, so I kind of felt that if I had to do something again, maybe this is the role I should play. .

Having not played for so long, how did your name end up on Joachims’ radar?

I was in all of these casting archives, and Joachim did a very thorough casting for this movie. He didn’t just contact professional actors, he literally welcomed people from the streets. He also wanted to check out people who had been in movies earlier in their lives. I have always been very ambivalent about taking action. Every once in a while I have to get out of it and do something else and then I go back. I’ve tried a bit of doing my own thing, being based in Norway and working internationally, if that works with my life and my family.

It’s rare to find someone who moves between two such different worlds: the harsh reality of medicine and the playground of cinema. Does one feel like a reprieve from the other, or do you find that they are coming from a similar place within you?

You have no idea how many times I have tried to analyze this. It is the least practical work suit you can have. They are both time consuming. It’s just a big mess to coordinate. Having said that, if I take a step back and look at my life, it makes sense to me. I must have one foot in reality. The worst person deals with love, life and death, all the major themes that interest human beings. I think practicing as a doctor and meeting people in sometimes extreme and very emotional situations is a great place to be. It fills me with inspiration. So when I work as an actress, it’s a way of reflecting on my experience as a doctor. I try to absorb what I see in all of my experiences, and I try to create something out of that.

Bergman Island and The worst person both require a certain intimacy and a certain emotional rawness. How did you and your co-stars prepare for this and allow yourself to embrace such naturalism?

It is important to invest in the relationship between the actors. You really have to try to get to know yourself. I remember when we did it Reprise I had three weeks to get to know Espen Klouman Hiner, my co-star. We were constantly hanging out. It was the most important research we could do for this film. When we were in Fr [where Bergman is set], I tried hanging out with Mia Wasikowska as much as possible to make it easier to create the illusion of an intimate relationship. And me and Renate really worked the same way, trying to get to know each other in private. This was especially important for the lighter moments and the happiest moments, as they don’t have as much screen time. If you want the audience to receive an emotional response, you need to invest in the relationship.

It’s kind of like this shot of an actor dying is easy, comedy is difficult. For all that says about humanity, going to a dark place seems more accessible than being light-hearted.

It is quite logical. Some people might think darker scenes are harder to do, but not for me. When it comes to privacy and all that, you just need to have a plan for these scenes. It must be choreographed. Personally, I think it’s boring to watch intimate scenes if their only function is to show romantic bliss. It’s much more interesting to show an intimacy that is broken or an intimacy that has a kind of melancholy associated with it.

At a time Bergman and The worst person, your characters are the ones who ran away. You fulfill a sort of idol status. Are you aware of this?

Quite often I feel like it’s my job in movies to portray some kind of melancholy or tragedy. We’re joking about it, me and Joachim. Every time I appear in his films, people know that something is not going to be right. It’s hard to get away from yourself as a movie actor. You have certain qualities, you have a smile, there is something on your face, the way the light falls on your face.

There’s something about these two characters, they’re cool, thoughtful but brooding, introspective, attractive guys. I think you occupy a traditional rom-com-lead archetype, even if they’re not straightforward rom-coms. Did you see any similarities between them?

No, I haven’t really done it. I saw them as very different characters. In fact, the character of Bergman Island for me could be a figure in an old myth. I hardly see him as a character in the psychological sense. He’s an object of desire and love interest, but I thought it was interesting to approach the character from a slightly different angle than I was used to. Especially with the roles of Joachim, the psychology of the characters is usually the most important thing. Everything that happens in Oslo, August 31 is a direct consequence of what the character is going through. In The worst person in the world, I tried not to be so concerned with my character. I wanted him to get out of the relationship with the character of Renates so that not only was he seen from his point of view but that he represented a theme more than a character. Hes representing the theme of melancholy over the passing time.

Because there is an excellent ABBA needle drop Bergman Island, I can’t leave without asking you what your favorite ABBA song is.

When we shot this scene, for the first time in my life, I got to feel the melancholy of The Winner Takes It All. You tend to listen to ABBA as party music, but when Mia danced and we listened to the song, it was so emotional. I can never undo this now. When I listen to it, I feel the melancholy. I guess Dancing Queen might be my favorite, but it has to do with the musicality. I’m a musician, so it’s about the bassline. It’s just fabulous.