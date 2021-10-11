New COVID-19 Actor Fairness Rules Challenge Cleveland-area Theaters | Arts & Culture

New COVID-19 guidelines from the national Actors Equity Association are causing some Cleveland theaters to scramble when they return to the stage.

The Cleveland Public Theater even ended up postponing its fall show.

We just felt overwhelmed quite honestly, said Raymond Bobgan, executive artistic director of the theater.

In late September, Bobgan and other theaters working with members of Equity received a COVID-19 safety rule update notice requiring all staff and actors to be tested three times a week. Theaters had a two-week window to implement the changes.

As a smaller theater that recruits actors with day jobs, the extra time and resources the Cleveland Public Theater needs to comply on short notice has given Bobgan a break. He also said he had to quickly consider things like, how would this affect the theater staff, how would they get and pay for the tests and should they use a large amount of testing in the community?

When it comes to these kinds of large-scale decisions, we have to pause and ask ourselves, “Are there unintended consequences? Bobgan said.

Jess Moore, Tina D. Stump, Enrique Miguel and Jimmie Woody as seen in a 2020 production of “Breakout Session (or Frogorse)”.[Steve Wagner / Cleveland Public Theatre]

He ultimately decided to postpone the Cleveland Public Theaters’ fall show Breakout Session (or Frogorse), which was inspired by Cleveland’s consent decree with the Justice Department calling for changes in policing. The plan now is to present the work in March of next year.

It really hurts us. It hurts the project, Bobgan said. The play is going to be great this spring, but, yeah, it’s not an easy decision. “

Two other theaters in the region, Dobama and Beck Center for the Arts, are moving forward with the new guidelines.

That’s a lot of extra footwork for everyone to do, said Scott Spence, artistic director of Beck Center in Lakewood.

Spence is also the theaters’ COVID-19 compliance officer, a role which is another union requirement.

Each theater has, you know, one or two people overseeing that, he said. But, you know, again, it’s a budgetary concern. So I kind of do double duty.

Actors can also end up duplicating, filling in if someone is positive, Spence said.

Last week, the Beck Center opened The Exonerated, a docudrama about six wrongly convicted people.

It’s very scary for small theaters that don’t have the resources of big theaters, he said. But even the biggest theaters, it’s really scary, you know, Aladdin in New York has closed its doors.

The Broadway production of Aladdin had to cancel several shows this month following the breakthrough of COVID-19 cases at his business.

At the Dobama Theater in Cleveland Heights, they predicted that some changes to the union’s rules would be coming and were preparing for weekly testing, according to Dobama artistic director Nathan Motta. Still, the requirement of three tests per week came as a surprise, he said.

It certainly provided, you know, challenges, Motta said. But at this point, those are the rules, and we have to follow them.

Dobama intentionally delayed the opening of its season until the end of October, believing it would allow more time to implement the changes and for the pandemic to improve. The plan to launch Airness, a piece about air guitar, is still in place.

The the health and safety of the community comes first, he said. But at some point COVID is going to be with us for a while, and at some point, you know, we have to continue our mission and invest these dollars that people have given, and subsidize organizations and government have invested, for us to reopen earlier.

All of these theaters have fully vaccinated staff and actors. But not all theaters follow the same union guidelines.

For example, the new guidelines don’t apply to the Great Lakes Theater, but they do tests twice a week anyway, said Charles Fee, artistic director of Great Lakes.

We call it “Antigen Thursday” and we do “PCR Sunday,” he said.

From left to right: Joe Wegner * in “Ariel”, Jessika D. Williams in “Alonso”, Jessie Cope Miller * in “Gonzalo”, Dominique Champion * in “Ferdinand”, David Anthony Smith * in “Antonio” and Julian Remulla * in “Sebastian” performing “The Tempest” in Boise, Idaho. * Members of the Actors Equity Association [Two Bird Studio]

The company ran tests all summer as it performed in western Idaho and Nevada without incident, Fee said.

We were doing it because that’s how we keep our business safe and how we protect each other. And that’s essential, he said. No one wants to sit in a theater with a mask on, but this is the only safe way to sit in a theater.

Masks and proof of vaccination are required for theatergoers in Playhouse Square, where the Great Lakes Theater opens its season this week with Shakespeares The Tempest.

Many theaters and venues in the region have implemented similar policies. Public specific COVID-19 protocols are usually detailed theaters websites.