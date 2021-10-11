She failed in Hollywood and now expects us to pay to see her show – East Bay Times

DEAR ABBY: We have a niece who spent 12 years in Hollywood trying to be an actress. The only job she managed to land was a TV commercial that only showed her hands.

After spending tens of thousands of dollars and having five different agents, she finally gave up and returned to Kansas.

She has now written a play of which she is the producer, director and sole actress. She rented a hall and now expects all of her friends and family to pay $ 50 each to come see her play.

We believe this is nothing more than his hobby and question the level of talent and entertainment that will be presented. We rarely get to even the best Broadway plays, but now we feel compelled to go to keep the peace in the family.

How can we get out of this without provoking resentment?

NOT A FAN IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR NOT A FAN: Shame on you. This production (for better or for worse) is the culmination of 12 years of effort on your niece’s part – not to mention her heart’s desire.

If you care about it, spend the $ 50 and invest about an hour of your time in producing it. His level of talent may surprise you. But if you don’t, at least you’ll know you did the right thing for the good of the family.

DEAR ABBY: I have a beautiful, intelligent, empathetic, funny and amazing daughter. When she was very young I thought maybe she was gay. On the off chance that I tried to let her know, without hinting that I thought she might be, that I would support one of my children if that was the case.

Over the years she has had occasional boyfriends so I thought maybe I was wrong.

She has been without a boyfriend for five years now. She is fiercely feminist and has many lesbian friends. I had the idea to ask her if she was bi, and then I finally asked her two weeks ago. Without batting an eyelid, she said yes; she thought it was pretty obvious.

I then asked her why she had never spoken to me, since she knew that I would accept her with open arms. His response was an answer I didn’t expect, but it was valid and should be the norm. She said, “Mom, straight guys don’t advertise they’re straight, so why should I advertise my status?” “

I’m glad she was never afraid of my reaction. Perhaps raising children with respect for all lives can help members of the LGBTQ community no longer feel the need to ‘go out’, because their guidance is a fact of the life they were born with ( like the color of their hair, the pigment in their eyes, etc.). It is important to provide a safe haven for your child and to teach and model inclusion.

LOVING MOM IN THE NORTHWEST

DEAR MOM: I couldn’t agree more. Thank you for the top of a letter I’m printing on National Coming Out Day. This is the annual awareness day encouraging LGBTQ people to recognize who they are IF they feel the need. You and your daughter are lucky to have each other. “Loving mom”, indeed.

