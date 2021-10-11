The Artistic Aromas of Anicka Yi





Six years ago, artist Anicka Yi created an exhibition on a theme that now seems oddly premonitory: human fears of viral contagion. After the confirmation of an Ebola case in New York, disrupting city life and causing months of anxiety, Yi set up tents in The place for the culinary arts in Manhattan to display Petri dishes containing bacteria that she had collected from 100 women. For Yi, 50, the germs and microbes that pass between us are essential to understanding how humans react to each other. And it is in the air that we breathe that much of this molecular exchange takes place. Now that she is taking over Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in London for a solo presentation from Tuesday to January 16, 2022, Yi made air his main material and subject. When visitors enter the cavernous industrial hall, they will encounter a series of giant airborne creatures that resemble the ethereal cousins ​​of jellyfish and amoebae, powered by drone technology and algorithms.

The room will also be filled with another, less tangible suggestion of microbial life: an aroma that will change from week to week, evoking the fragrant history of the Bankside area around the museum, from the Precambrian and Late Jurassic eras to the age of the machine. Among the scent profiles created by Yi are those that represent the most harmful periods in London’s history, including the smells of cholera and the bubonic plague. Turbine Hall’s ecosystem, as Yi envisioned it, is the site of all this biological entanglement, she said in a recent video interview from London, where she was setting up aerobes, or biological machines, as she did. calls them, which float and undulate in space. I want to put forward the idea that the air is a sculpture that we inhabit, she says. Olfactory experience and neglected or disparaged organisms such as bacteria, algae and amoeba have long been central elements of Yis’ work. Curator Lumi Tan, who worked with Yi on her 2015 exhibition at The Kitchen, recalls seeing one of the artist’s first works of an image projected onto a block of tofu. With the heat from the splash and the unrefrigerated tofu, the tofu could be seen sweating, Tan said in an interview. You could feel it. She’s not afraid to make those things we don’t like to see on a daily basis, like signs of decay and contamination, the center of an exhibition, she added.

His work on scents spans the gamut from emotional to socio-political, highlighting his interest in how the human nose has been conditioned by outside forces. She cultivated a scent to represent the experience of oblivion, created an immigrant aroma, and recreated the scent of a New York showroom owned by art dealer Larry Gagosian. I talk a lot about the fact that power has no smell, Yi said. That’s why you shouldn’t smell a smell when you walk into a gallery in Chelsea or when you walk into a bank, she added. They are places of power and sterility, often associated with the masculine. Her scents can be read as feminist subversions of the primacy of the visual in art and the celebration of the Enlightenment of the human brain as the seat of all intelligence. I think this scent opens up incredible and totaling potential for art, Yi said. The smell affects our chemicals. He shapes our desires. It can also make us seriously ill. There will always be a biological risk, a social risk, when we talk about air.

These floating forms react to the air in Turbine Hall in unpredictable ways, with each of the sprawling and bulbous creatures programmed to display its own set of behaviors. Heat sensors installed throughout the space allow them to detect the presence of visitors and can cause one or two of them to float down, hovering a few meters above the heads of visitors. Interest in algorithms is a recent development, but it builds on ideas that run through his artistic career. At the Venice Biennale 2019, she presented a series of translucent cocoons made of kelp skins and inhabited by animatronic flies. A complementary installation of hanging display cases housing soil and bacteria, with artificial intelligence monitoring bacteria behavior, learning and adjusting the climate inside.

Yi said that she hopes to return the machines to nature: she wants them to manifest and represent the intelligence of various life forms, not just human intelligence. And she wants them to learn from the embodied experience. It seems to me that’s where we should be heading with our research on AI, Yi said, as opposed to artificial intelligence which is ostensibly pure, disembodied cognition. For many of us, the prospect of autonomous machines freely occupying the living world can cause dystopian nightmares, but Yi said he was optimistic: I want to break the binary we have with machines which is purely accusatory. -she explains. Machines are not going away, and there is still time for us to shape and develop them in a gentler, more compassionate way. It is this attribute that distinguishes Yi as an artist, said Barbara Gladstone, his merchant. I’ve always been interested in those artists who use what’s available in the present: technologically, scientifically, culturally, she says. These artists open doors and are realistic. They are not sentimental about the world in which they live. Far from being sentimental about the world, Yi remembered feeling estranged from nature as a child in the southern California suburbs. But when she found her way into creating art in her 30s after trying various other careers, it was largely because of her own biology. In her youth, Yi experienced persistent and chronic stomach problems that doctors struggled to diagnose.

I would almost say that my bowel problems started my art practice, she says. After moving to New York in the 1990s, after a stint in London, Yi fell into a circle of artists and began researching microbiology, experimenting with dyes and making sculptures that expressed her concern for metabolism. A work of art from 2010 depicted a transparent Longchamps handbag containing a cow’s stomach immersed in hair gel.

In the interview, Yi was reluctant to dwell on the details of her past, something she explored in a 2015 exhibition at Kunsthalle Basel in Swiss. For this exhibition, she created new works of art referring to old ones, suggesting their evolution over time; an accompanying catalog was ritually burnt, emitting a scent laced into the paper the aforementioned scent of oblivion. I was obsessed with the future, Yi recalls from this period. I had convinced myself that I had come from the future to compost our present, so that we could make the transition to the future. Indeed, much of his previous work seems to have concerned the metabolization of the world, including his own physical and emotional experiences, in microbial matters. Its earlier materials included snail excretions, shaved sea lice, and the rubber sole of a dusty Teva sandal. With her Turbine Hall presentation, Yi said she hopes to decenter the human and cultivate empathy for nature and machines, creating the feeling that we can all coexist in harmony in a perpetual state of exchange and learning. mutual.

The attempts to seal the borders and I mean in every way it could evoke are symptomatic of our fears and anxieties, Yi said. Instead, she said, we should let it all flow together. There is nothing but relentless porosity.

