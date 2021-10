The Power of the Dog review: let’s give Cumberbatch the Oscar for best actor now, it’ll save you time

Review at a glance AND We don’t look at Benedict Cumberbatch and think cowboy, a fact that plays to the advantage of this jaw-dropping western, Jane Campions’ first feature film since 2009. To say more would spoil a crucial mid-point reveal. Suffice it to say that Phil Burbank (Cumberbatch, in his meatiest role in years) adores his tough, muscle worshiper, appreciates his time alone and a scene in which he strokes a scarf is so sultry it hurts. . Phil is a tyrant. He is cruel to his younger brother, George (Jesse Plemons), whom he calls fatso. He despises George’s new wife, Rose (truly glorious Kirsten Dunst), whose big face disgusts him. He also baits the delicate and on-spectrum teenage son of Roses, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). Once summer vacation arrives, Rose and Peter find themselves stranded at the ranch. It’s 1925 and Phils the king of this jungle. What could dethrone him, if not love? Campion evokes the magic of the decor (New Zealand, replacing Utah). She goes from long shots of lilac mountains to close-ups of lush grass and Peters’ incredibly slim body. The result is as visually stunning as anything in Howard Hawks Red River. The two cow-operas with such different points of view on what fuels machismo – would make a nice double bill. Campion works from a 1967 novel that was ahead of its time (author Thomas Savage influenced all kinds of writers, including Annie Proulx). The scenario will fuel many debates during dinners. I’ve heard whispers that The Power of the Dog is misogynist, which is crazy talk. But, on a ton of other issues, there is a lot to discuss, among them some of the decisions of Campions. < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> READ MORE In the book of Savages, Phil says nasty things about the Jewish people. Why was his anti-Semitism written off in the film? In addition, Campion highlights Peters’ autism. Is it a radical or a retrograde movement? And isn’t there something a little soapy about Roses’ secret alcoholism? Above all, does the fact that the ending is easy to guess count as a flaw or is it proof of the story’s mythical, unadorned power? Of course, at this time of year the question of who and what deserves the awards is sure to arise. Fortunately, these are easy to fix. I can’t get Phil’s scared eyes out of my head. As the vulnerable villains go, he’s up there with Peter Lorres Hans Beckert and Orson Welles Harry Lime. And it is mainly thanks to Benoît. Doggone, give him the Oscar for Best Actor now. The Power of the Dog is projected to the BFI London Film Festival October 11, 12 and 17. It’s in select theaters from November 19 and on Netflix from December 1

