“Battle of Changjin Lake” surpasses $ 600 million at Chinese box office – The Hollywood Reporter





war epic The Battle of Changjin Lake continued its march in the Chinese box office record book over the weekend, adding $ 108.5 million at the end of the country’s National Day holiday period. After a week and a half on Chinese screens, the mast of the Bona Film group has earned $ 633.2 million, according to Artisan Gateway. The Maoyan ticket app predicts the film to exceed $ 830 million (RMB 5.34 billion), which would put it right ahead of the Lunar New Year comedy Hi Mom ($ 821 million) as China and the world’s top-grossing blockbuster in 2021. The Battle of Changjin Lake is co-directed by renowned Chinese filmmakers Chen Kaige, Hark Tsui and Dante Lam, and is believed to be the most expensive film ever made in China, with a production budget of over $ 200 million. Local action hero Wu Jing (Wolf warrior 2) and rising talent of 20-year-old Jackson Yee (Better days) co-starring. The Battle of Changjin Lake glorifies Chinese sacrifice and heroism against American forces during the Korean War (or “the war to resist American aggression and help Korea” as it is called in China). The film is very much in tune with the overtly nationalist tone that has characterized much of China’s recent blockbuster production. The patriotic dramatic comedy My country, my parents came second for the executive with $ 19.6 million. The third installment in an ongoing series of state-sponsored patriotic ensemble films, My country, my parents was sort of a box office disappointment, grossing $ 182.3million so far, with its total set to hit just over $ 225million, compared to the franchise starter’s $ 425million. My people, my country (2019) and $ 433 million for the sequel last year, My people, my homeland (2020). Hollywood studios have seen their access to the huge Chinese theater market decline dramatically in 2021. Legendary and Warner Bros. ‘ Dune will be the first US studio title to hit Chinese screens in months when it takes place on October 22, followed by the James Bond installment No time to die October 29.

