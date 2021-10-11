Look back at when the actor had a near-fatal accident while filming Coolie-Entertainment News, Firstpost





Amitabh Bachchan had undergone several surgeries and took months to recover from an injury on the Coolie sets

As actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 79th birthday today, October 11, fans still remember when the Khuda gawah the actor was almost lost forever. No Bachchan fan will ever be able to forget the moment the actor was seriously injured on the sets of the 1982 film Coolie. The accident happened when Bachchan and his co-star in the film, Puneet Issar, were filming for a fight scene. Bachchan, who performed his own stunts in the film, missed a jump and was seriously injured. The actor was rushed to St. Philomenas Hospital and later admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The actor underwent several surgeries and remained in the hospital for months. Fans of the Amar Akbar Antoine The star prayed for his survival and good health, as the actor fought for his life in the hospital. Bachchan also contracted hepatitis B while in hospital, a fact he later revealed. The disease resulted in the loss of 75 percent of his liver. According to Indian express, the actor learned he had been infected with hepatitis B in 2000, almost 18 years after the accident. Doctors were able to save Big B on August 2, 1982, which is believed to be the Piku second anniversary actors by many of his fans. The actor also receives several wishes on August 2 of each year. He marked the day this year by posting a back photo on social networks. Bachchan said it was the only time he had seen his father, the famous poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, fall apart. The actor was then hospitalized again in 1985, with Mysthenia Gravis, a dysfunctional muscle disorder. This year, several celebrities took to social media to send their best wishes to Bachchan, including actors Ajay Devgn, Shatrugan Sinha, and Suneil Shetty. My hero, my idol, my friend, my father!

Happy birthday, Dad.

I love you @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/8DzGRyoxEF Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 11, 2021 Bachchan is currently hosting the final season of Kaun Benga Crorepati and will be seen next in Ayan Mukerjis Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

