I could do with more readers! Abdulrazak Gurnah on obtaining the Nobel Prize for Literature | Abdulrazak Gurnah

Abdulrazak Gurnah seems supernaturally calm to someone who has suddenly found himself in the spotlight of the world’s media. Very good, he replies when I ask him how he is feeling. A bit of a rush, with so many people to meet and talk to. But if not, what can I say? I feel good. I meet the new Nobel Laureate for Literature surrounded by books in his agent’s office in London the day after the announcement. He looks younger than his 73 years old, has a head full of silver hair, and speaks evenly and deliberately, his expression barely changing. The adrenaline rush, if he has experienced one, is barely visible. He even slept fairly well.

Still, just over 24 hours ago, he was just the critically acclaimed author of 10 novels, at home in his Canterbury kitchen, where he lives after retiring as a teacher. of English at the University of Kent. Now a new level of fame is beckoning, albeit of a rarefied genre. The quote from the Swedish Academies referred somewhat heavily to its uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the plight of the refugee in the chasm between cultures and continents. Others celebrate the lyricism of his writing, its discreet and melancholy brilliance.

At first, he didn’t believe it. I thought it was one of those cold calls. So I was just waiting to see if it was real? And that very polite and gentle voice said: Am I talking to Mr. Gurnah? You have just won the Nobel Prize for Literature. And I said: Come down! What are you talking about? He wasn’t fully convinced until he read the statement on the Academy’s website. I tried to call Denise, my wife. She had gone out with the grandson to the zoo. So I got her on the phone, but at the same time the other phones are on and there’s someone from the BBC wanting stuff.

What would I say to Priti Patel? Maybe a little more compassion might not be a bad thing

Victory is a landmark. Gurnah is only the fourth black person to win the award in 120 years of history. He’s one of the greatest African writers alive, and no one has ever noticed him and it just killed me, Alexandra Pringle, his longtime editor, told The Guardian last week. I ask if this relatively low profile (he was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 1994) had ever discouraged him. I think Alexandra probably meant that she thought I deserved better. Because I didn’t think I was being ignored. I became relatively happy with the readers I had, but of course I can do with more.

Gurnah grew up in Zanzibar, off the coast of Tanzania, in the 1950s and 1960s. Since 1890 the island nation had been a British protectorate, a status Lord Salisbury described as cheaper, simpler, less offensive to the esteem of self than direct domination. For centuries before that, it had been a hub for trade, especially with the Arab world, and a great melting pot. Gurnah’s own heritage reflects this history, and he was raised as a Muslim (unlike Zanzibar’s other famous son, Freddie Mercury, whose family was Zoroastrian, originally from Gujarat).

In 1963, Zanzibar became independent, but its ruler, Sultan Jamshid, was overthrown the following year. During the revolution, wrote Gurnah in 2001, thousands of people were massacred, entire communities were expelled and several hundred imprisoned. In the chaos and persecution that followed, a vindictive terror reigned over our lives. In the midst of this turmoil, he and his brother fled to Britain.

The writing came from Gurnah’s After Lives novel, Homesickness, Unqualified, Uneducated. Photograph: Leon Neal / Getty Images

Several of his novels deal with departure, dislocation and exile. In Admiring Silence, the narrator, if he builds a life and a family in England, no longer finds himself either English or Zanzibari. Does Gurnah’s own break with his own past still haunt him? Haunt is to melodramatize it, he says. However, the subject of travel fascinates him and is no less topical. It is a very great story of our time, of people who have to rebuild and start over their lives far from their places of origin. And there are a lot of different dimensions. What do they remember? And how do they deal with what they remember? How do they cope with what they find? Or, indeed, how are they received?

Gurnah’s own reception in the late 1960s in Britain was often hostile. When I was here when I was very young, people would have had no problem telling you certain words to your face that we now consider offensive. It was much more pervasive, that kind of attitude. You couldn’t even get on a bus without encountering something that made you back down. Much of the overt and assertive racism has diminished, he says, but one thing that has hardly changed is our response to migration. Progress on this front is largely illusory.

Things seem to have changed [but] then we have new rules for the detention of refugees and asylum seekers that are so bad they almost seem criminal to me. And these are defended and protected by the government. It doesn’t seem like a big step up from the way people before were treated. The institutional reflex of pushing back those who come here seems to be well established.

I’m about to mention Home Minister Priti Patel, currently in charge of one of the pushing institutions, but he’s ahead of me. What is curious, of course, is that the person who presides is himself someone who would have come here, or his parents would have come here, to face these attitudes themselves. What would he say to her if she was here now? I would say, maybe a little more compassion might not be a bad thing. But I don’t really want to enter into a dialogue with Priti Patel.

Racism was everywhere when I arrived in Britain. You couldn’t take a bus without meeting something that made you back down

What was his reaction to the Windrush scandal, which saw thousands of people threatened with deportation after having come from the Caribbean to Britain decades ago? Well, it certainly wasn’t a surprise. That doesn’t make it any less heartbreaking, of course. Details are always on the move, because they are about real people. But the phenomenon itself could have been predicted. And it could happen again in the future, I suggest. This is probably happening as we speak, he answers grimly.

Gurnah lived in Britain for 17 years before setting foot in Zanzibar again. In the meantime, he had blossomed into a writer. The writing was rather occasional. It wasn’t something I thought I wanted to be a writer or anything like that. Nevertheless, the conditions were somehow right. Writing [came] of the situation I was in, which was poverty, homesickness, being unqualified, uneducated. So from this misery you start to write things down. But it wasn’t like: I’m writing a novel. But it just kept growing, this thing. Then it started to become writing because you have to think, build and shape etc. How did this first return trip go? It was terrifying: 17 years is a long time and, of course, like many people who move or leave their homes, there are all kinds of guilt issues. Maybe shame. Not knowing for sure that you did the right thing. But also not knowing what they will think of you, you know, that you have changed, you are no longer with us. But in fact, none of this happened. You get off the plane and everyone is happy to see you.

I’ll think of something to do with the Gurnah Prize money. Photograph: Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images

Does he always feel caught between two cultures? I do not think so. I mean, there are times like when after the [attacks on] the World Trade Center, for example, there has been such a violent response to Islam and Muslims, I guess if you identify yourself as part of this slandered group then you might feel a division, you might feel that is there something behind a meeting you have with someone?

Everyone in Zanzibar knows Great Britain. But it’s probably fair to say that upon hearing where the new Nobel Laureate grew up, many of his fellow Britons will ask: Where is it? On one level, this is an understandable asymmetry, given Zanzibar’s small size (around 1.5 million people live there). But does Gurnah think the British know enough about the history of their influence in the world? No, he said, bald. They know certain places they want to know. India, for example. There’s this kind of love affair going on, at least with Empire India. I don’t think they’re that interested in other less glamorous stories. I think if there’s a bit of nastiness, they don’t really want to know more.

On the other hand, he says, it’s not necessarily their fault. It’s because we don’t talk to them about these things. So on one side you have the stock market, which studies in depth and understands all these dimensions of influence, the consequences, the atrocities. On the other hand, you have a very selective popular discourse on what to remember. Can other types of storytelling fill the void? It seems to me that fiction is the bridge between these things, the bridge between this huge stock exchange and this kind of popular perception. So you can read about these topics like fiction. And hopefully the reaction then is to say, I didn’t know that and maybe for the reader, I have to go read something about it.

This must be one of his hopes for his own work? Well, he replies, in a tone that suggests he doesn’t like being classified as a writer eat your veg, that’s not the only important thing in writing fiction. You also want the experience to be enjoyable and enjoyable. You want him to be as smart and as interesting and as good looking as possible. So part of that would be to engage, but to engage to say, maybe it’s interesting to know, but it’s also about understanding ourselves, understanding human beings and how they face the situations. In other words, the setting can be specific; universal experience.

Gurnah says he doesn’t know what to do with the 840,000 cash prizes. Some people have asked. I do not have the faintest idea. I’ll think of something. We agree that it is a nice problem to have. And then there’s the question of what it’s like to be the most famous Zanzibar since Freddie Mercury. Yeah, well, Freddie Mercury is famous here, he’s not really famous in Zanzibar except for the people who want tourists to come to their venues. There is a wonderful bar that a relative of mine owns called the Mercury. But I think if I were to ask someone on the street, Whos Freddie Mercury? they probably won’t know. Notice, he laughs, they probably wouldn’t know who I am either.

It may have been the case in the past, but as the first black African to win the award in more than three decades, Zanzibar and the world may now be ready to give it a little more attention.