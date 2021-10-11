“The Walking Dead” midseason finale: AMC takes a big break in its (very) slow “last season”

The show wrapped up its first eight-episode block on Sunday. Another 16 episodes – the length of a usual forked season, broken down into similar increments – will air next year. The show won’t return until February, having ended on one of its usual cliffhangers.
While it’s easy to see why AMC would hang on and expand this long-running franchise as much as possible, the 24-episode “finale” didn’t have any real sense of urgency or momentum in terms of construction towards an end so far.
In the meantime, fans will be treated to a pair of spinoffs, “Walking Dead: World Beyond,” which returned on October 10, and “Fear the Walking Dead,” which begins its seventh season next week (but is already available to subscribers to the AMC + streaming service).
Although the show’s ratings have plummeted along with the rest of linear television, “The Walking Dead” is reliably changing almost every week, proving that there is still a passionate fan base, even over several years. later.
Whatever enthusiasm surrounding the idea of the “final season”, however, has largely faded, as the scattered story unfolds on multiple fronts, with a new group of villains who, like many of the recent seasons, do not live up to the best of the first.
Plus, let’s not forget the planned “Walking Dead” movies, starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as Rick Grimes and Michonne, which were announced long ago when Lincoln left the series three years ago. years; and a spin-off series starring Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), much of the surviving backbone of the flagship show.
Lincoln’s departure was one of the most prominent examples of the show’s sleight of hand, given the way its final episodes were marketed, and Gurira’s exit last year didn’t. only worsens the void left by the loss of major characters. Lauren Cohan’s return as Maggie helped – especially in her naturally suspicious relationship with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) – but not enough to make up for those losses.
Taking inventory of all those moving parts, even with the finish line in sight, where the show is heading has yet to be finalized. This means that the next third of the “final season” in February will only mark the beginning of the end of “The Walking Dead,” and really, if history is any guide, not even that.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/11/entertainment/the-walking-dead-midseason-finale/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos