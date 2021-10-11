“The Walking Dead” midseason finale: AMC takes a big break in its (very) slow “last season”

The show wrapped up its first eight-episode block on Sunday. Another 16 episodes – the length of a usual forked season, broken down into similar increments – will air next year. The show won’t return until February, having ended on one of its usual cliffhangers.

While it’s easy to see why AMC would hang on and expand this long-running franchise as much as possible, the 24-episode “finale” didn’t have any real sense of urgency or momentum in terms of construction towards an end so far.

In the meantime, fans will be treated to a pair of spinoffs, “Walking Dead: World Beyond,” which returned on October 10, and “Fear the Walking Dead,” which begins its seventh season next week (but is already available to subscribers to the AMC + streaming service).

Although the show’s ratings have plummeted along with the rest of linear television, “The Walking Dead” is reliably changing almost every week, proving that there is still a passionate fan base, even over several years. later.