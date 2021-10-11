Disney’s new “Genie” online reservation service launches at Walt Disney World on October 19 – TechCrunch

Disney’s newest digital service, Disney Genie, is launch on October 19 at Walt Disney World Resort. Service first unveiled in August, is an update to the company’s earlier line booking tools for Disney Parks, allowing customers to plan and update their routes, reserve slots for the most popular attractions and, in addition, option, to purchase paid access to expressways.Lightning alley“, Either à la carte at the main attractions, or via the” Genie + “complementary module.

The service will replace Disney’s old FASTPASS, FastPass +, and Disney MaxPass services as Disney Genie rolls out across Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, the company said.

At the heart of the Disney Genie experience is a smart trip planning capability that maps out a personalized itinerary based on the rides, attractions, or food and entertainment experiences guests want to make sure they do at the parks. This means that Genie users can customize their day based not only on major attractions but also on their general interests, such as whether they need to make Princess dating into their day or if they prefer to research the best cocktails over them. park bars, for example.

Prior to Genie, customers made up to three reservations prior to a park visit through the FastPass + scheduling system, and could then continue to make reservations through the My Disney Experience app after using those first three reservations. But this free system made it difficult to get reservations on the best rides, as it favored visitors to Disney resorts who could book 60 days in advance, while others had a 30-day window. It also didn’t make all of the best rides (aka level 1 attractions) available for the initial booking.

Disney Genie aims to fix some of these issues, but at a cost. This has led to quite a few backlash Disney fans who think they are already paying enough for their Disney trips and don’t want to add extra fees. In reality, video ad has a 12,000 dislikes ratio for just 948 likes, at the time of writing. However, paid quick access to a park’s top attractions is a common staple among Disney theme park competitors – and can help those with tighter schedules make sure they get it all.

With the launch of Genie’s WDW on October 19, guests will be able to choose from two paid options – either individual access to up to 2 Lightning Lanes, or Genie + ‘s wider selection.

Disney says the following rides are available for the a la carte option: Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Frozen Ever After at Epcot, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney Hollywood Studios and Avatar Flight of Passage and Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

While choosing two options can help speed up your wait times, it may not include your much-needed race selections.

Disney Genie +, meanwhile, is opening Lightning Lanes at over 40 attractions in total across the four parks, including many other Level 1 rides. It will be priced at $ 15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort and $ 20 per ticket per day at Disneyland Resort, when available.

A la carte prices will vary based on date, attraction and park, according to Disney. While Disney hasn’t announced specific ranges for each ride, it did offer a few examples. It states that Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure’s Lightning Lane entry will be $ 9 per person on October 19 and $ 11 per person on October 23. But on those same dates, the Lightning Lane entry to the Everest Legend of the Forbidden Mountain expedition will only be $ 7 per person. , while Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will cost $ 15 per person.

With today’s announcement of the October 19 launch at Walt Disney World Resort, the company also details how the feature is being integrated into its My Disney Experience app. This is the application that allows you to access your tickets, park maps, show times, order food online, etc.

Today, many park visitors turn to third-party apps like those from TouringPlans.com or other independent developers, as well as Disney fan blogs for advice on how to plan their route in a park. given to make sure they see all the major attractions. and events. But Genie promises to help you prioritize your trip for you right in its own My Disney Experience app, using the company’s understanding of things like wait times and other park changes, like rides that have. closed temporarily or other delays. This internal option could potentially impact the revenue streams of third-party companies that have sprung up to meet fleet planning needs.

Plus, unlike static plans, Genie’s experience will adapt to users’ days and their own unexpected plan changes, such as having to go back to the hotel to let small children nap, take an unscheduled snack break. or decide to do something twice. As you adjust your plans, Genie also updates your itinerary. And this aspect of the service is offered for free, even if you don’t pay for a fast entry.

Disney has yet to announce when Disney Genie will launch at Disneyland Resort, but noted sooner than it would arrive this fall.