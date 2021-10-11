Woman shoots Bollywood song video in Mahakal temple, police complaint





Police filed an IPC section 188 complaint against the woman. (Representative) Bhopal, Ujjain: Police today filed a complaint under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an Indore-based woman who videotaped herself to a Bollywood song on the premises of the famous temple Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh and shared it on social media. The action was taken following directives from the Minister of the Interior of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra. “Upon viewing the video, a case under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (disobedience of duly promulgated order by official) was registered against the woman and served with notice,” said today Ujjain police superintendent Satyendra Shukla. Earlier today, Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal that he watched the video and called on Ujjain’s SP to register an FIR against the woman and take strict action. “The state government took it very seriously. It is reprehensible because it happens repeatedly. I warn these people that very strict measures will be taken in the event that such a complaint of infringement of religious feelings is made. received in the future, ”Mishra said. A video clip shows the woman synchronizing a Bollywood song as she walks around the pillars of the famous temple. After sharing the video on social media, the woman, a resident of Indore, released a video statement apologizing for her actions which she said were not appreciated by priests and Hindu groups who raised objections. Mahakaleshvara temple deputy administrator Moolchand Junwal said yesterday that the video was shot in the Omkareshvara temple located on the premises of the Mahakaleshvara temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. In a video statement released on Sunday, the woman said: “I had made a video in the temple of Ujjain which was not appreciated by the priests and the Hindu outfits and they raised objections about it. My intention was to hurt no one … I apologize and bear in mind that none of my actions will hurt anyone’s feelings in the future. “ Last month, Chhatarpur police recorded a complaint against a young woman, whose videos of dancing to Bollywood songs outside a temple in Chhatarpur city went viral on social media. The woman later apologized for her actions. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

