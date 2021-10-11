Sanjay Dutt to Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood Celebrities Who Opened Up About Addiction

Aryan Khan’s arrest in the Mumbai cruise drug case has brought back the spotlight on Bollywood and its relationship with drugs. From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt, in the past, many celebrities have spoken of trying drugs and in some cases of being addicted.

Here is a list of celebrities who have openly discussed their drug addiction and motivated their fans to say no to drugs:

Ranbir Kapoor

In a previous interview, Ranbir Kapoor had mentioned that he smoked his share of weed during his time in film school. He also revealed that he used it again while filming Rockstar as it helped him get into character. “I used it again during Rockstar, this time as an acting tool. It was hard to capture the present moment on stage with 300 junior performers masquerading as a real audience. Pot made those moments real,” had -he declares.

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan was arrested for suspected possession of cocaine in 2001. The actor took a drug treatment course and filed for immunity in the case, which was granted to him in 2012.

Speaking to The Times Of India about his addiction, he said: “Any mind-altering substance, whether narcotics, alcohol or prescription pills, is deadly addictive. Before you know it, you’ve been on a downward spiral. The idea of ​​any addiction is very damaging. People have all kinds of weird addictions, even shopping. My only addiction (now) is the love of my family. They are my vital system. Please educate yourself about the consequences of whatever you experience. Addiction is not cool.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has been very articulate about his fight against drug addiction. On Simi Garewal’s chat show a few years ago, Sanjay said he didn’t remember a phase when he was really at peace. He started using drugs in college. “It was just the trendy thing at the time. Someone just said give it a try and that was it,” he said.

Sanjay also admitted to trying all of the drugs in the book. At the India Today Conclave 2016, the actor revealed an incident that occurred while under the influence of LSD, a psychedelic drug. Sanjay was called to his father Sunil Dutt’s office. “I went there and by the time I got there he was sitting across from me and it kind of hit me. I don’t even know what he was saying, he was talking in slow motion and I’m trying to say, ‘ji, ji’. I saw a wick come out of his head and it lit up, like a candle. I saw it melt like a candle. And I jumped on him. , trying to get her face and that lock together, “He had said.

He continued, “Today, when I think about it, I imagine how he must have felt. And he said to his men: ‘Isko leke jao, yeh pagal ho gaya hai’.”

“Nine Years of Hell,” is how Sanjay described his drug phase. Sanjay Dutt then decided to get rid of the habit and has been clean for over four decades now.

Great strategy

Prateik opened up about his battle with drugs in an interview with IANS. He had said, “There was a part of my life that people didn’t know. All these years people, fans and admirers saw me in a way as a good actor, a happy guy. But it wasn’t. I was not happy, I was not well with myself. I was a big addict. It was a huge problem. “

Somy ali

In a recent open letter to Aryan Khan’s accuser, Somy Ali admitted to trying drugs at university in the United States and later with late actress Divya Bharti in Bangalore. She wrote: “I have no shame or qualms in admitting that at the age of 15, while in the United States, I, because of peer pressure, tried to grass with a bunch of high school friends to look cool and fit in. . But soon I realized it wasn’t for me. Again in Bangalore, during a shoot with the late Divya Bharti, we both engaged in the grass. And that was literally the last time I took any recreational drug. “

