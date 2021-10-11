Since Janhvi Kapoor debuted with Dhadak and even before that, she always made the headlines. Janhvi has made a name for itself in the industry thanks to its versatility.

Janhvi Kapoor made a statement in a gorgeous white saree with a strappy blouse with gold detailing. Janhvi kept her makeup subtle with thick eyes and thick mascara. Kapoor was gorgeous and looked like an absolute 50’s icon! She looks elegant and resplendent in the gorgeous saree. Her makeup mimics the era as does her classic style.

Janhvi was last seen at Gunjan Saxena where she played the titular ruler. After which she was seen in Roohi where she played the character of a ghost. Meanwhile, Janhvi juggles her professional commitments – she has finished filming for Good luck Jerry. It’s an adaptation of the Tamil movie Kolamaavu Kokila with the star of South Nayanthara. In addition to this, Janhvi also Dostana 2 in her kitten.

