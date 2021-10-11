Watch: Mamta Mohandas embraces her wicked side in Bhraam



Mamta mohandas

Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News



South Indian actress Mamta Mohandas has grown tired of playing naturally good, non-threatening Girl Next Door roles.

The Indian talent raised in Bahrain is done pretending to be the understanding girlfriend of a conquering hero or the saccharine and sacrificial mother of a young child in the movies. She is hungry for unpleasant and violent roles and she does not hesitate to say it loud and clear.

Enter Bhramam, her latest Malayalam thriller in which she plays an evil and wicked woman Simi. In the South Indian adaptation of the 2018 Bollywood hit, Andhadhun, Mohandas steps into the shoes of National Award-winning actress Tabu, who played the original femme fatale to perfection.

Mamta Mohandas in ‘Bhramam’

Image Credit: Provided



In Bhramam, currently in theaters of the United Arab Emirates, Mohandas plays a fiery woman married to a wealthy but declining actor (Shankar), but is caught hanging out with her swollen lover (Unni Mukundan).

But cheating on her husband on their wedding anniversary is the least of her crimes. Her deception is compounded when her emotional husband commits suicide and she orchestrates a hasty cover-up of his death.

You’ve heard of actors playing anti-heroes, but rarely do you hear of an actress playing an anti-heroine. They don’t come easily and this role was so refreshing for me, Mohandas said in an interview with Gulf News.

The actress was in Dubai on October 6 for the film’s world premiere with lead actors Prithviraj and Mukundan, and director Ravi K Chandran.

Actor Prithviraj, director Ravi K Chandran, Mamta Mohandas and Unni Mukundan from ‘Bhramam’



Mohandas also describes Simi as the most challenging, complex and fascinating role of his career.

I am a big fan of Ayushmann [Khurrana] and the movie Andhadhun, but I’m also a big fan of Tabu who played Simi so convincingly. As an actress, it’s always interesting to play a role that an actor has surpassed in And Simi is unique and unpredictable, Mohandas said.

Tabu played Simi in the original ‘Andhadhun’, which inspired ‘Bhramam’



Her goal was to play her part in an artfully cute way. The cunning is perhaps an understatement for a woman who doesn’t blink to deal with anyone who dares to cross her, but Mohandas ran with it and had fun sprinting to the finish line.

I’ve always been crazy about Tabus’s performance because she always brings something special and unique to her roles, the way her voice modulates or the way she looks at her actors. Actress Rani Mukherjee is another talent who brings an extra touch to any role she plays. There is a certain naivety they bring to their evil performances and a certain quirk that sometimes makes them even sympathetic, Mohandas said.

When Mohandas read the script, she got the distinct impression that Simi can be sneaky, but also seems vulnerable.

For example, she claims to be vulnerable with her husband, but when he realizes that she is not so holy, she goes into a completely different mode. She ends up covering up one crime and then commits one crime after another. But I played it with a touch of innocence. Otherwise, I knew I would come across as a complete impostor, Mohandas said.

Being bad but not grotesque seemed like the point of this thriller and in all honesty she managed to tow that tricky line.

As a viewer, if you are able to erase the original Bollywood movie from your mind and independently rate the Malayalam movie without comparing it to the original, then Mohandas and Prithviraj did their job well.

But forgetting the original is the operative clause to take advantage of Bhramam, which is relatively more bombastic and not so subtle compared to Andhadhun.

Was there really a need to revisit an almost perfect Bollywood movie?

Ayushmann Khurrana in the blockbuster “Andhadhun” of 2018



We don’t do flop movie remakes and remakes are only done if the original was a good movie. Remember Martin Scorsese did a remake of a movie and got an Oscar. The Departed was a remake of Infernal Affairs. In Hollywood, they remake French films and other films that people remake because it’s a good script, director Ravi K Chandran said.

Actor Prithviraj thinks Andhadhun was almost perfect, but since it wasn’t in Malayalam, it wasn’t perfect in his eyes. Around 2018, after the release of the acclaimed Bollywood film, Prithviraj even tried to buy the rights to the original, but the deal fell through due to technical issues. Cut to 2021, it is just happy to be a part of this ambitious project.

Mohandas, like all of his co-actors, also has experience in remakes.

Let me give you a beauty benchmark from the previous adaptation. Let me sound a little cocky when I say My Boss was the Hollywood movie adaptation of The Proposal. It was a huge success in Malayalam. Rewriting the material for our audience is where the challenge lies, Mohandas said.

Prithviraj, who is one of the most versatile and talented actors in Malayalam cinemas, believes Andhadhun lends itself beautifully to be remade in Malayalam.

Prithviraj and Mamta Mohandas, the stars of ‘Bhramam’



Let us all recognize the fact that Andhadhun is a fantastic work of art. It’s a brilliant film fueled by brilliant performances and director Sriram Ragahavan is one of my favorite modern filmmakers. We just hope we’ve done the original justice, Prithviraj said.

After looking at Bhramam, it is safe to say that it is a faithful, but stronger adaptation of Andhadhun. The Malayalam team wanted to make their update bolder, more original, and more fun.

Malayalam movies lend themselves so well to dark humor All Malayali gets these undertones beautifully Malayalam cinema has its own quirks and I promise we have little surprises in every nook and cranny of the plot, said Prithviraj. In this film, he plays a musician who claims to be blind to get by in life, but becomes the reluctant witness to a crime cover-up orchestrated by the character of Mohandas.

I don’t think anywhere in the movie do we even give him a facade of being a nice guy. He fakes his own blindness and is not a typical nice guy. It is therefore a performance within a performance. I had to play a blind man who fakes his blindness and I had to play a blind man who was not born blind but claims to have woken up blind, said Prithviraj.

In Bhramam, every character has something guilty to hide and they will do whatever they can to protect their shameful skin.

But isn’t that the real pleasure of being an actor, said Mohandas.

Don’t miss it!

Bhraam is now in theaters across the UAE.

Box 1:

What is Mamta Mohandas and Prithviraj’s favorite thriller of all time?

Mohandas: Gone Girl and a simple favor

Rosamund Pike in “Gone Girl”



Prithviraj: The girl with the dragon tattoo

Image Credit: IMdB



Did you know?

Mamta Mohandas, a cancer survivor, launched the oncology department at Aster Hospital in Al Qusais Dubai.

The biggest rewards of my life have been my rewards in my battle with cancer. I have lived with lymphoma for the past twelve years. Cancer disrupts your life in many ways. But doctors who show you care make a big difference, Mohandas said at the event.