11 times Bollywood thought sexually abused and harassed men were a comedy

Harassment and abuse of any kind, of any gender, is a criminal offense and not a form of comedy. And yet, time and time again, Bollywood has treated harassed women as romantics and harassed men as comedy. Here is the proof :

1. Badrinath Ki Dulhania

In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, when Badri is assaulted, his friends and his partner laugh at him and make obscene remarks – as if the idea of ​​an assaulted man is nothing more than a big, big joke. The fact that this movie was released in 2017 only makes it worse.

Source: Disney + Hotstar

2. Full house 4

Throughout the franchise, there have been numerous instances of problematic scenes portrayed as humor, but the worst was the last movie – where a reincarnated Giggly (Johny Lever) begins by caricaturing the trans community and leaning on it. on cross-dressing to make jokes. And then continues to harass Pehla Pasta and force him into having a relationship. What’s supposed to be funny here?

Another example from the film is where Rajkumari Meena falsely accuses Dharamputra Mahabali of raping her, just so that she can “trick” him into marrying her. There is nothing in this scenario that is funny because rape is no reason to lie, and trapping men in marriages is a form of abuse, not a comedy.

4. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Naina invites Rohit over for dinner, but due to some confusion he ends up at Jazz and Sweetu’s instead, and Jazz assumes he’s Sweetu’s blind date. And because she finds him attractive, Jazz comes up to him, even though it’s extremely clear he’s uncomfortable with attention. The idea of ​​an older woman hitting a younger man against her will has often been used as a source of comic relief. Even so, it’s nothing but outright harassment.

Source: YouTube

5. Kambakkht Ishq

I really have a hard time understanding what the creators were smoking think about when they made this movie. And while there are a lot of things that are hard to digest in this movie, one of the best scenes has to be the one where Simrita (Kareena Kapoor) slips pills into Viraj’s (Akshay Kumar) drinks and then starts seducing him. – just so he can sleep and she can operate on him. Not only is it very absurd and problematic, but I’m pretty sure this is an actual crime that the movie has passed off as a hilarious mishap.

6. Dil

There are so many problematic things in The heart, that it is actually difficult to choose just one. But in a wrestling match, the “punishment” for the loser is kissing an overweight girl (yes, that’s a big shame). What’s worse is that the person who loses repeatedly says no, and even struggles while being kissed, and yet the trail of laughter doesn’t end. No means no – no matter the situation or gender.

7. Principal Hoon Na

When Ram joins Sanjana College, he meets Mrs. Sonali Kakkar, the Hindi teacher. And even if he specifies that he is a student and not his colleague professor of chemistry, she continues to stroke his arm, to comment on his muscles and, for lack of a better expression, to throw herself on him? And we’re supposed to laugh about it!

8. Awara Paagal Deewana

Just as common as making a joke by harassing men, turning male victims of domestic violence into a caricature. As happened with Dr. Anmol Acharya, who is literally described as a man constantly dominated by his ex-wife and ex-mother-in-law. And no one thinks that being abused by Anmol, physically and mentally, is painful and not funny?

9. Masks

There are hordes of sexist things that masks, and its suites, pass for comedy. But, in the first film itself, similar to Awaara Paagal Deewana was Amar’s treatment in masks – constantly ridiculed by his wife and mother-in-law for not having a “fit body” and being forced to exercise. Marriage should be between equals and any party afraid of their partner or their partner’s family is cause for concern, not comedy.

10. By Dana Dan

In this absurd crime comedy, Akshay Kumar plays a servant whose job is not only dangerous to health, but also includes constant torture (mental and physical) at the hands of his employer (Archana Puran Singh). Why do we portray abuse as humorous? Substandard working conditions, mistreatment of the workforce, and employers taking advantage of employees are no joke.

11. Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi

Shalu falls in love with Raja and even though he doesn’t share his feelings, she keeps trying to win him over and still sees him as a strange person for not trying to romanticize her. Why? In fact, after accidentally bumping into him with his car, she comes to apologize and continues to court him – despite his explicit refusal. The story doesn’t end there – in the next scene, she asks her uncle to ask her for her hand in marriage, because he doesn’t “lift” her. What I described is not funny or romantic – it is stalking.

The world is constantly trying to unlearn, change, and be better. It’s time for Bollywood to evolve too!