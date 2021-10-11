Neena Gupta on How Bollywood Works

Neena Gupta is a mainstay of Bollywood cinema and theater. The Badhaai Ho The star has always lived her life on her own terms, whether it’s being a single mother in the ’80s when it was still a taboo, or asking for work on Twitter. Now she’s dropping more truth bombs about working in Bollywood.

On his trip to Bollywood

In an interview with eTimes, Neena has talked about learning things the hard way when working in Bollywood. She also referred to a section of her autobiography, Books

Kahun Toh, where she talks about not having received a callback from director Shekhar Kapur, and not knowing that she was supposed to call him back.

She said, it’s like any industry; you can’t walk into a business without knowing the rules of the game. Like I said, I didn’t call Shekhar Kapur back because I thought he told me he would call me back. If there was someone advising me, I wouldn’t have missed the opportunity. Later, I was advised to write down the names of people to call in a week, make at least 10 calls a day, and keep calling until there is an answer. Before, I didn’t know all of this.

On learning things along the way

Neena also opened up about her regrets for being open about her personal life early in her career, saying: Like I said, it was my mistake. i thought they [the media] were my friends but they’re also smart, and that was their job. He demanded that things come out of me. I don’t blame them. She added that the new generation of actors are much smarter. But I think in today’s generation people are suspicious of what they say, they are very good. They have learned a lot from social media; things have changed now.

Neena Gupta will soon be seen in the second season of Masaba masaba where she plays a fictionalized version of herself.

