Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev welcome their first baby: “We are in 2021 | Bollywood

Actress Shriya Saran, who married Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in 2018, has now revealed in a video that the couple welcomed their baby earlier this year.

Shriya shared a 28-second video on Roposo, where she was seen holding her baby while Andrei enjoyed a drink. Soon, Shriya can be heard saying: It is 2021, after which begins a slide of images from when Shriya was pregnant.

The couple met while diving in the Maldives and fell in love. After a whirlwind romance, the two tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Udaipur in 2018. The close-knit marriage only had close friends and family members of Shriya. Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Azmi were the only two celebrities to attend the film industry wedding.

In May 2021, Shriya took to social media to announce that she and her husband are moving to India. The couple reached Mumbai in June and searched for new homes for a month. Andrei then took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with their stuff packed in cardboard boxes. He wrote: “Moving to Bandra (sic)”. He also added a locator stamp indicating Bandra West. Shriya shared the post on her page. Earlier this year, the couple made headlines when they visited the popular Tirumala Temple and prayed to Lord Venkateswara. The Manam actress took advantage of her Instagram stories to share beautiful photos.

Andrei is an established tennis player and also a businessman. He owns a chain of restaurants that serve organic food and he also won the best young entrepreneur award in 2015.

On the work side, Shriya will soon be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR which will be released on January 7, 2022.