Bollywood Roundup: Swara Bhasker, Aakash Ahuja, Anshuman Jha, and more …
Swara Bhasker records statement in objectionable comments case
New Delhi- Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker recorded her statement in Patiala House court on Monday, in a case where she alleged that a YouTube influencer made objectionable comments against her on the microblogging site Twitter.
Bhasker, who has always been the subject of numerous trollings on various social media platforms, lodged a complaint with Vasant Kunj police station on Sunday because some messages circulating on social media, she said, were “intended for to outrage his modesty. . “
A police official informed that they had registered an FIR, based on his complaint, under sections 354 D and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the Computer Law. Sources said police have also opened an investigation into the case.
Bhasker, 33, has always been the center of attraction for all trolls on social media platforms due to his open views on several political issues.
Speaking to a TV station on Sunday, she said this culture of trolling has become a threat these days.
Responding to a question about why only she is being targeted by a certain section of trolls, Bhasker said the main reason is that she engages with most people on social media. “I am not silent, I am responding,” she said.
Aakash Ahuja says he admires SRK and draws inspiration from him
Bombay– ‘Thapki Pyaar Ki 2’ actor Aakash Ahuja said superstar Shah Rukh Khan was one of his inspirations. When it comes to acting, he admires SRK. “One name that will always be constant is Shah Rukh Khan. The first movie I saw was ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya The Jayenge’. Then there is Neeraj Kabi whom I met in the early years and who I also trained under him. I will always be grateful to him, “the actor said. He added,” SRK is a complete package. I admire him. I watched all of his movies.
If he was not an actor, what he would like to be and shared: “If I were not an actor, I would have been a musician or a karate teacher. These two are my hobbies and have played a huge role in my career, ”said the Qubool Hai actor.
By fate, luck and hard work, he believes that hard work has played a major role in his career.
“I would say hard work because it can help you secure your career. Fate and luck can give you ups and downs in life, ”Aakash said.
When he’s not facing the camera, he’s playing the guitar or just looking out the window. “Being around animals is also my favorite moment for me, otherwise I’m going for a long run,” he said.
On where he sees himself in 10 years, he shared, “I want to see myself as a better human being and a better performer.”
Anshuman Jha prefers to do limited but memorable projects
Bombay– Actor Anshuman Jha, who is preparing for his upcoming action film titled “Lakadbaggha”, explains why he prefers to do limited work and invests time in preparing for a role.
Anshuman said, “We will all die one day. These characters will live beyond our life. It is therefore the primary responsibility of an artist to seriously prepare for a role and to look at the character through various prisms. It requires a huge commitment on my part and therefore I like to put all my effort into one project for a year so that I can do my role justice. This is a personal choice and I would like it to be. Television never allowed me this freedom, so I never did television.
In 2019, the actor was seen as an army officer in Oscar nominee Ashvin Kumar’s “No Fathers in Kashmir,” where he was beloved by audiences and critics.
In 2020, he appeared as a cult pulp writer with the web show “Mastram”, and in 2021 Anshuman released “Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele” where he played the sensitive character of a gay man.
The actor is now putting all his energies on his next, ‘Lakadbaggha’, which begins filming at the end of the year. He’s been pushing Harish Vyas’ upcoming “Hari-Om” until 2022 because he wants to put his full attention on this action flick.
Manushi Chhillar: It is important for men and women to speak out on girls’ rights
Bombay– Bollywood debutante Manushi Chhillar, on International Day of the Girl Monday, uses social media to raise awareness of the need to speak out about the rights of the girl.
Manushi said, “I think it’s important for men and women to speak out on girls’ rights. It is a fact that women have to work harder to get to where they will end up. “
She added, “Women need to take the power into their own hands and shape the perception of how a girl should see herself. It is a world full of opportunities and stereotypes are only hindrances to a better future and a better life. It’s time to break these stereotypes.
Manushi urges girls on the internet to freely express how they feel as a child and how they would like to be heard for their rights.
She said, “I have always championed equal rights for girls and on International Day of the Girl, I will use the power of social media to bring so much attention to this issue. I want to collaborate with other creative people to show the world how we perceive equal rights and how we as women want to be seen.
Manushi, on the acting side, is gearing up for his big-screen debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the historic “Prithviraj”. (IANS)
