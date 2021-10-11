Actor Devery Jacobs Creates 3 Makeup Looks Using All Native Beauty Brands





Indigenous actor Devery Jacobs has had a pretty busy year. She starred in the hit series FX Dogs Reservation, which premiered in August, and is currently working on the show’s second season in the Writers’ Room. I am so happy that we were able to receive such great praise and support. I’m very touched by this, Jacobs says of the project. She says being on such a popular Indigenous-led series has been a game-changer. I’ve been working for a number of years, and a lot of the things that made me super res-y were things that I was discouraged about, Jacobs says. Now, it’s all of a sudden cool for me to be native. I always knew that, but so that it would be seen at the general public level like that. I am happy that my nieces and nephews can grow up feeling proud and seeing this is a good thing. Outside of her acting work, Jacobs has been a big supporter of Indigenous fashion and beauty brands. At the recent Emmys, for example, she wore a dress by Native label Lesley Hampton. On the makeup side, she wears booming brands like Beauty of cheekbones, Prados Beauty, Ah-Shi Beauty, and Cosmetics for mixed girlssome of the native brands breaking new ground in makeup palettes, bronzers, highlighters and brushes. For Jacobs, the concept of Indigenous-owned beauty products is nothing new. I grew up in Kahnawa: ke [Mohawk territory], where there were skincare and Sequoia soaps, Jacobs says. I never imagined a time when the Natives [beauty] brands could be so successful. It is an exciting path to follow! In honor of Indigenous Peoples Day today, Vogue enlisted Jacobs and his essential makeup artist, Jodi urichuk, to collaborate on three makeup looks using her favorite native beauty brands. Jodi is always ready to collaborate, says Jacobs. Even when we weren’t working together, we follow each other and just send each other different inspirational looks. One of those labels they used is Cheekbone Beauty, a Canadian brand that even has a lipstick named after Jacobs. It’s a deep berry color, and I’ve worn it on red carpets in the past, Jacobs says. Below, Jacobs experiments with three makeup looks ranging from minimal to extreme. She says each represents their approach to glam in their everyday life. I’m an all-or-nothing person, explains Jacobs. Either I don’t wear makeup at all and push it around, or I’m glamorous and experimenting with beauty.

