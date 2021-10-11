Actor Shriya Saran and husband Andrei Koscheev become parents to baby girl





Shriya Saran posted a video with her husband Andrei, where she is seen holding their baby girl.

In a surprise announcement on Monday, October 11, actress Shriya Saran and Russian entrepreneur husband Andrei Koscheev revealed on Monday that they have become parents. Shriya Saran, who married in 2018, took to Instagram and informed her fans that she was pregnant in 2020. The couple were lucky to have a baby girl. “Hello folks, we have had a crazy but most beautiful 40s of 2020. As the whole world went through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever … Towards a world full of adventure, excitement and fun. ‘learning. We are fortunate to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to God, “the 39-year-old actor wrote. In the video, Shriya can be seen playfully telling her husband that the baby needs water, while Andrei is apparently taking a sip of the water. The video contains photos of a pregnant Shriya, with Andrei putting one end of a glass container over her stomach and her ear on the other end. Earlier this year, Shriya revealed that the couple were moving to India from Barcelona, ​​Spain. Shriya started acting in the early 2000s and gained attention for her roles in films like Santhosham (Telugu), Enakku 20 Unakku 18 (his Tamil beginnings) and Sivaji: the boss. His role in the Hindi film Awarapan has been critically acclaimed. On the work side, the actor will then appear in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, slated for release in January 2022. Filming ended in August 2021. The period drama stars actors Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR leading the way. Ram Charan will play the role of revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in the film, and Jr NTR will play the role of Komaram Bheem. Produced by DVV Entertainments, RRR Also has actors Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in pivotal roles.

