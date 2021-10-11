Hollywood actor Holly Robinson Peete says his sons refused to board an Air Canada flight at Vancouver Airport





Vancouver – Hollywood actress Holly Robinson Peete shared her concerns on social media about how her sons were treated at Vancouver International Airport last week, saying they were not allowed to board on an Air Canada flight with tickets she had purchased for them. The actor took to Instagram to share his frustration. Peete made a Hallmark Christmas movie in British Columbia and his teenage sons came to visit him. The actor said in a video that when his sons, who are both black, boarded a flight with tickets she bought for them, they were denied boarding because the tickets had not been paid on their credit card. “I was very, very upset, very disappointed, I didn’t like the way they were treated, especially by this ticket agent and even some of the customer service members were needlessly rude and disrespectful,” said Peete in the video. In the video caption, Peete said the boys were asked to produce the credit card used to pay for the seats, adding that she has been flying the airline for 35 years and has never been asked to do so. herself. “One of the things that really bothered me was when the boys tried to talk to the ticket agent, we were on the phone and I kept saying, ‘I want to talk to him.’ , and he didn’t want to talk to me. He wouldn’t talk to the parent. That’s not cool. “ Peete said she had to pay for her sons to stay at the hotel and then paid for another flight in the morning. The two boys were able to board this flight without showing the credit card. “I think it’s a selective policy and really needs to be looked at and they need to do a lot better,” Peete said in the post. A statement emailed by Air Canada said “it was an unfortunate situation” that stemmed from the company’s “credit card security processes”. “Sometimes legitimate transactions require additional verification when the booking is made in an unusual manner, such as overseas purchases made outside of Canada for last minute trips and these are identified by our anti- automated fraud, “the Air Canada statement read. “In this case, our fraud prevention team, which is not located at the airport and therefore operates impartially by only reviewing the purchase transaction, became concerned with the way the tickets were purchased for these customers and alerted the airport agent. “ Air Canada’s statement acknowledges the purchase “unfortunately was not validated in time for customers to travel,” adding that the company followed up with Peete as the incident “caused inconvenience.” . With files from Angela Jung of CTV News Vancouver

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bc.ctvnews.ca/very-disappointed-hollywood-actor-says-sons-denied-boarding-on-air-canada-flight-at-vancouver-airport-1.5618985 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos