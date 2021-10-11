Marathi actor Gauri Kulkarnis cat rescued from the parapet of a high-rise building in Thane | Bombay News





The cat, Mishti, was unable to return to the terrace after falling from the space between the window grilles onto the parapet of the skyscraper; Thane firefighters and disaster management officials rescued the feline

Marathi TV actor Gauri Kulkarnis’s cat, who was trapped for over an hour on the parapet of his skyscraper’s terrace, was successfully rescued by firefighters and the disaster management team from Thane Monday. The cat, Mishti, is 18 months old and was unable to return to the patio after falling from the gap between the window grilles on the parapet, officials said. Kulkarni, who resides on the fifth floor of the Iris Tower near Horizon Prime in Kasarvadavli, called the fire department after Mishti accidentally climbed the parapet. Firefighters immediately informed the regional disaster management team. Two of his officials went to check on the situation. Mishti couldn’t move from the place and started to meow loudly. Family members tried to contact her, but to no avail. The head of the disaster management cell, Santosh Kadam, said: “Our team first tried to rescue her using ropes, but it didn’t work, after which we decided to show her food so she can at least try to get a little closer. to eat and they could take it with their hands. This trick worked and we were able to save her within 20 minutes of reaching the location. She is safe and has no signs of injury on her body. Close story

