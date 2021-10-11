The MCU actor who almost played the Ice Truck Killer





Dexter’s Season 1 antagonist The Ice Truck Killer was originally slated to be played by a famous MCU actor before launching Christian Camargo.

While several notable actors have appeared as serial killers in the hit Showtime seriesDexter, a surprisingMarvel Cinematic Universe The actor was actually the first choice to play Season 1’s Ice Truck Killer. Dexter premiered in 2006, the series stood out for its unconventional antihero premise, with protagonist Dexter Morgan working as a blood spatter analyst while moonlighting as a vigilante serial killer. The most popular police shows at the time focused on the police finding killers, with Dexter reversing traditional dynamics and presenting the series from the killer’s perspective.

The ice cream truck killer was DexterThe villain of the inaugural season, who helped Dexter uncover many of his repressed and traumatic childhood experiences. Dexters Ice Truck Killer is revealed to be Rudy Cooper, a denture doctor who begins a romantic relationship with Dexter’s sister, Debra Morgan. In the Season 1 finale twist, it’s actually confirmed that Rudy is Brian Moser, Dexter’s biological brother. Brian had suffered the same traumas as Dexter during his childhood, also becoming a serial killer and prompting Dexter to reveal his own tortured identity. Once Dexter finally finds out Rudy’s identity and his treatment of Deb, Dexter kills Brianandpresents it as suicide. Related: How Jeremy Renner Failed To Take Over TWO Movie Franchises In The 2010s Before launchingCard castle actor Christian Camargo as Ice Truck Killer,DexterExecutive producer and director Michael Cuesta has pleaded for MCU actor Jeremy Renner to play the role. Renner revealed in an interview with Cloture Club which cost need me to be in Dexter, suggesting that he was the creator’s perfect vision for Dexterbiological brother of s. In the years leading up to Clint Barton / Hawkeye’s role for The Avengersfilms, Renner was best known for his dark and brooding character. However, despite the showrunners’ enthusiasm, Renner ultimately turned down the role of Ice Truck Killer. The reason Renner was the frontrunner for Ice Truck Killer was his fascinating performance as notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the 2002 biopic. Dahmer. Cuesta described Renners Dahmer’s performance with enthusiasm, telling Cloture Club, I was amazed by him. After chatting further with Cuesta, Renner said he was no longer interested in making TV series or movies based on serial killers. Cuesta respected his decision after just playing Dahmer, but ultimately Renner explained that the reason he didn’t play Dexters’ older brother was because of scheduling conflicts with his science horror film. -fiction. 28 weeks later. The choice of Renners is also unfortunate given that he looks more like Michael C. Hall than Camargo. Despite Renner’s exciting prospect of portraying such a manic villain, taking on the role of Brian may have ultimately compromised his chances of playing Hawkeye in the MCU. Had Renner continuously played the role of serial killers and villains, it could have conflicted with his ability to play a hero for more than a decade in the MCU. Perhaps the Bartons version of the Ice Truck Killer was more memorable in Dexters cultural awareness than Camargo, but Renners’ career was probably better going with 28 weeks later instead of. Next: Dexter: John Lithgow Return Proves Original’s Biggest Villain Problem Willy Wonka’s prequel looks bad, but Chalamet can still save him

