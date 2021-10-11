Gypsy Sport LA Runway Show Celebrates Lowrider Culture – WWD





When Gypsy Sport designer Rio Uribe left New York City to return to his hometown of Los Angeles in 2019, he never dreamed it would take him two years to return to the catwalks. “I I spent 15 years in New York City and came back to spend time with my family and reconnect with my roots. But I certainly did not expect a pandemic, ”said the designer, winner of the 2015 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund.We had planned this show for March 2019. ” Two years later, Uribe finally presented his spring 2022 collection in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, at the Petersen Automotive Museum which helped inspire him. True to the Gypsy Sport form, the show blew up all preconceived notions of gender and sexuality with a cast representing the spectrum of diversity within the Latin community. In this season of reflection on American style, Uribe’s spirited line of glam streetwear celebrated the contributions of Chicano culture, with baggy satin pants and revealing lowrider denim; lace-trimmed sports swimsuits and oversized sequined hoodies; polka-dot pinup dresses and Pachuco-style suits, all worn with tricked Nike sneakers. “I thought this was a great opportunity for me to focus on my Hispanic heritage. I’m a Chicano and the cast and collection are inspired by that, ”said Uribe, whose deconstructed American flagpole dancer look is part of the“ In America: A Lexicon of Fashion ”exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of New York Art. But this collection was all in LA, starting with the inspiration: the famous lowrider car Gypsy Rose that Uribe first saw at the Petersen in 2018. The pink and chrome beauty created by Jesse Valdez has been called Mona Lisa of the personalized car culture that originated in Southern California. The 1964 Chevy Impala also rose to fame in the opening credits of the 1970s television series “Chico and the Man”. Pink painted details of the car ended up on a fun vinyl bubble cape, while airbrushed hearts added whimsy to a darling pink tweed jacket and zip-front miniskirt. Uribe showcased several lowrider bomber jackets, which looked cool, as did a button-down shirt and Virgin Mary print boxer shorts. Uribe will release a capsule collection with the Petersen Museum, following on from his one with the Met. “I learned that museum shops are my selling point, while department stores might not take a risk with me. People who go to museums are more avant-garde and more interested in artistic pieces, ”he said. Now working in Los Angeles, Uribe follows in the footsteps of another pioneering designer: Mexican-American Louis Verdad. “I admired him,” Uribe said. “We could be a lot more. There is so much talent here and there are not enough Chicanos and Mexican Americans in general fashion. I’ll try to change that.

