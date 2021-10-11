Celebrity birthdays for the week of October 17-23:

October 17: Actor Marsha Hunt is 104 years old. Singer Jim Seals of Seals and Crofts is 79 years old. Gary Puckett and the Union Gap singer Gary Puckett is 79 years old. Actor Michael McKean is 74 years old. Actor George Wendt is 73 years old. Hudson Brothers singer-comedian Bill Hudson is 72 years old. Country singer Alan Jackson is 63 years old. Actor Grant Shaud (Murphy Brown) is 61. Host Mike Judge (King of the Hill, Beavis and Butthead) is 59. Singer Rene Dif (Aqua) is 54 years old. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 53 years old. Actor Wood Harris (The Wire) is 52 years old. The Fugees singer Wyclef Jean is 52 years old. N Sync singer Chris Kirkpatrick is 50 years old. Rapper Eminem is 48 years old. Actor Sharon Leal (Boston Public) is 49 years old. Actor Felicity Jones (The Theory of Everything) is 38 years old. Actor Chris Lowell (The Help, Private Practice) is 37 years old. Actor Dee Jay Daniels (The Hughleys, In the House) is 33 years old.

October 18: Singer Russ Giguere of The Association is 78 years old. Actor Joe Morton is 74 years old. Actor Pam Dawber is 71 years old. Gospel singer Vickie Winans is 68 years old. Actor Jon Lindstrom (General Hospital) is 64. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 61 years old. Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is 60 years old. Actor Vincent Spano is 59 years old. Bassist Tim Cross (Sponge) is 55 years old. The singer Nonchalant is 54 years old. Actor Joy Bryant (Parenthood) is 47 years old. The Cardigans guitarist Peter Svensson is 47 years old. 43. Singer Ne-Yo is 42 years old. Country singer and American Idol contestant Josh Gracin is 41 years old. Country musician Jesse Littleton (Marshall Dyllon) is 40 years old. Actress Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire) is 37 years old. Jazz musician Esperanza Spalding is 37 years old. Actor Zac Efron (High School Musical, Hairspray) is 34 years old. Actor Joy Lauren (Desperate Housewives) is 32 years old. Actor Tyler Posey is 30 years old. Actor Toby Regbo (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) is 30 years old.

October 19: Actor Tony Lo Bianco (The French Connection) is 85 years old. Artist Peter Max is 84 years old. Actor Michael Gambon (Harry Potter Films) is 81 years old. Actor John Lithgow is 76 years old. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 76 years old. The Doobie Brothers singer Patrick Simmons is 73 years old. Actress Annie Golden (Orange is the New Black) is 70 years old. Talk show host Charlie Chase is 69 years old. World Party singer-keyboardist Karl Wallinger is 64 years old. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 61 years old. TV host Ty Pennington (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition) is 57. Big Head Todd and the Monsters singer-guitarist Todd Park Mohr is 56 years old. Actor Jon Favreau is 55 years old. South Park co-creator Trey Parker is 52. Comedian Chris Kattan (Saturday Night Live) is 51. The Fugees singer Pras Michel is 49 years old. Actor Omar Gooding (Hangin With Mr. Cooper) is 45 years old. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 45 years old. Writer-director Jason Reitman (Juno) is 44 years old. Actor Benjamin Salisbury (The Nanny) is 41. Actress Gillian Jacobs (Community) is 39 years old. Actress Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, The Greatest Showman) is 38. The singer Zac Bar nett of American Authors is 35 years old. Actress Ciara Renee (Legends of Tomorrow) is 31 years old. Actor Hunter King (The Young and the Restless) is 28 years old.

October 20: Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson is 84. Actor-turned-nun Dolores Hart (Where the Boys Are, King Creole) is 83 years old. Actor William Russ (Boy Meets World, Wiseguy) is 71 years old. Actor Melanie Mayron (30s) is 69. Director Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting) is 65. Actor Viggo Mortensen (Lord of the Rings) is 63 years old. Hootie and the Blowfish drummer Jim Soni Sonefeld is 57 years old. Oleander bassist Doug Eldridge is 54 years old. Host Sunny Hostin is 53 years old. Actor Kenneth Choi (Sons of Anarchy) is 50 years old. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 50 years old. Little Big Town country singer Jimi Westbrook is 50 years old. Actor-comedian Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts, The Walking Dead) is 45 years old. Saxophonist Jon Natchez of The War on Drugs is 45 years old. Actor Sam Witwer (Smallville, Battlestar Galactica) is 44 years old. Actor John Krasinski (The Office) is 42 years old. Cage The Elephant bassist Daniel Tichenor is 42 years old. Actor Katie Featherston (Paranormal Activity) is 39 years old. Actress Jennifer Nicole Freeman (My Wife and Kids) is 36 years old.

October 21: Actress Joyce Randolph (The Honeymooners) is 97. Keyboardist Manfred Mann is 81 years old. Booker T. & MGs guitarist Steve Cropper is 80 years old. Singer Elvin Bishop is 79 years old. Television judge Judy Sheindlin (Judge Judy) is 79 years old. Actor Everett McGill (Twin Peaks) is 76 years old. Chicago trumpeter Lee Loughnane is 75 years old. Actor Dick Christie (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 73 years old. The Go-Gos guitarist Charlotte Caffey is 68 years old. Director Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight) is 66. Singer Julian Cope is 64 years old. Toto guitarist Steve Lukather is 64 years old. Actor Ken Watanabe (Letters from Iwo Jima, The Last Samurai) is 62 years old. Actress Melora Walters (Big Love TVs, The Butterfly Effect films) is 61 years old. Nick Oliveri (Queens of the Stone Age) is 50 years old. Jars of Clay keyboardist Charlie Lowell is 48 years old. Actor Jeremy Miller (Growing Pains) is 45 years old. Old Dominion singer Matthew Ramsey is 44 years old. Actor Will Estes (American Dreams) is 43 years old. Actor Michael McMillian (True Blood) is 43 years old. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is 41. Actress Charlotte Sulliva n (Rookie Blue) is 38. Actor Glenn Powell (Hidden Figures) is 33 years old. Country singer Kane Brown is 28 years old.

October 22: Actor Christopher Lloyd is 83 years old. Actor Derek Jacobi is 83 years old. Actor Tony Roberts is 82 years old. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 78 years old. The Rascals and Joey Dee and the Starlighters musician Eddie Brigati is 76 years old. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 69 years old. The Cars keyboardist Greg Hawkes is 69 years old. Actor Luis Guzman (Code Black) is 65 years old. Meat Puppets bassist Cris Kirkwood is 61 years old. Actor Bob Odenkirk is 59 years old. Christian singer TobyMac (dc Talk) is 57 years old. Singer-songwriter Wesley Stace (John Wesley Harding) is 56 years old. Actress Valeria Golino (Rain Man, Hot Shots!) Is 55 years old. The actor Carlos Mencia is 54 years old. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 53 years old. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 53 years old. Director Spike Jonze is 52 years old. Rapper Tracey Lee is 51 years old. Actor Saffron Burrows (Boston Legal) is 49. Actor Carmen Ejogo (Selma) is 48 years old. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family) is 46 years old. Switchfoot guitarist Jon Foreman is 45 years old. Actor Michael Fishman (Roseanne) is 40 years old. Carolina Liar guitarist Rickard Goransson is 38 years old. Hanson drummer Zac Hanson is 36 years old. Actor Corey Hawkins (The Walking Dead TVs, Straight Outta Compton movies) is 33 years old. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki (Stuart Little, Jerry Maguire) is 31 years old. Actress Sofia Vassilieva (Medium, Eloise) is 29, actor Elias Harger (Fuller House) is 14.

October 23: The Dixie Cups singer Barbara Ann Hawkins is 78 years old. Director Ang Lee is 67 years old. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 65. Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 65. Director-actor Sam Raimi (Spider-Man films) is 62. Weird Al Yankovic is 62 years old. Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo is 57 years old. Take 6 singer David Thomas is 55 years old. Big Head Todd and The Monsters drummer Brian Nevin is 55 years old. Ricochet singer Junior Bryant is 53 years old. Actor John Huertas (Castle) is 52 years old. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 49 years old. Shinedown bassist Eric Bass is 47 years old. So You Think You Can Dance, host Cat Deeley is 45 years old. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 45 years old. Actor Saycon Sengbloh (TVs In The Dark) is 44 years old. Cage The Elephant singer Matthew Shultz is 38. The View host Meghan McCain is 37. Actor Masiela Lusha (George Lopez) is 36 years old. Singer Miguel is 36 years old. Actor Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) is 35 years old. Actor Inbar Lavi (Imposters, Prison Break) is 35 years old. Actress Jessica Stroup (90210) is 35 years old. St. Paul and the Broken Bones trumpeter Allen Branstetter is 31 years old. Act or Taylor Spreitler (Kevin Can Wait) is 28. Actress Margaret Qualley (TVs Fosse / Verdon) is 27. Actress Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games) is 23.